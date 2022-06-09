^

Modern Living

The Mystery Machine from 'Scooby-Doo' is available on Airbnb

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 6:04pm
The Mystery Machine from 'Scooby-Doo' is available on Airbnb
The Mystery Machine is ready to hosts guests thanks to Airbnb
Airbnb

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the 20th anniversary of live-action "Scooby Doo" movie, Airbnb is offering fans a chance to camp out in the iconic Mystery Machine under the Southern California sun.

Making the celebration better is that Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the sequel and the voice of the character in animated projects ever since, will be the camper's host.

For only $20 (just over P1,000) plus taxes, a pair of guests will be able to enjoy a one-night stay inside the Mystery Machine which will have mystery games, all-you-can-eat snacks, and dinner inspired inspired by Shaggy and Scooby's favorite foods like hot dogs and eggplant burgers.

Apart from the bedspace inside the van, there will be an outdoor setup with enough seats and hammock space for guests to enjoy.

In true throwback fashion, the Mystery Machine will be stocked with a Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, a lava lamp, and an array of Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklaces.

And of course to mark the occasion, there will be a late-night screening of "Scooby-Doo" complete with popcorn, movie candy, and other Scooby Snacks.

Guests will be able to book via the Airbnb website beginning June 16, but they will be responsible for how they get to and from California. As an added treat, Lillard will give a virtual greeting for guests and perhaps share his favorite moments as a member of Mystery Inc.

 “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget… monsters not included!” Lillard said as an invitation.

RELATED: Airbnb says record bookings signal travel rebound

AIRBNB

MATTHEW LILLARD

MYSTERY MACHINE

SCOOBY DOO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What's inside Amber Heard's desert sanctuary?
1 day ago

What's inside Amber Heard's desert sanctuary?

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Now that the verdict is out, will Amber Heard finally find solace in her 2,400-square-feet desert house in California's Yucca...
Modern Living
fbtw
The other side of Boracay is made for worcation
5 days ago

The other side of Boracay is made for worcation

By Scott and Therese Garceau | 5 days ago
Imagine discovering a different side of Boracay — one of the world’s best beach islands — and finding it’s...
Modern Living
fbtw
A special seventh birthday celebration
5 days ago

A special seventh birthday celebration

By Johnny Litton | 5 days ago
Proud and devoted parents David and Mache Ackerman hosted a birthday celebration for their youngest daughter, Emi,...
Modern Living
fbtw
A highly anticipated opening
12 days ago

A highly anticipated opening

By Johnny Litton | 12 days ago
Derma Concepts (Skin and Laser Center) Corp. is a comprehensive clinical and cosmetic dermatology practice in the Philippines...
Modern Living
fbtw
How Sheila Marcelo and Kevin Yang are changing the metaverse
12 days ago

How Sheila Marcelo and Kevin Yang are changing the metaverse

By Iris Gonzales | 12 days ago
Tradition has it that one pays tuition to be able to go to school. 
Modern Living
fbtw
Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment
13 days ago

Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Earlier this month, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo took a personal trip to Madrid where she bought an apartment in the Spanish...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with