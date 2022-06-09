The Mystery Machine from 'Scooby-Doo' is available on Airbnb

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the 20th anniversary of live-action "Scooby Doo" movie, Airbnb is offering fans a chance to camp out in the iconic Mystery Machine under the Southern California sun.

Making the celebration better is that Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the sequel and the voice of the character in animated projects ever since, will be the camper's host.

For only $20 (just over P1,000) plus taxes, a pair of guests will be able to enjoy a one-night stay inside the Mystery Machine which will have mystery games, all-you-can-eat snacks, and dinner inspired inspired by Shaggy and Scooby's favorite foods like hot dogs and eggplant burgers.

Apart from the bedspace inside the van, there will be an outdoor setup with enough seats and hammock space for guests to enjoy.

In true throwback fashion, the Mystery Machine will be stocked with a Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, a lava lamp, and an array of Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklaces.

And of course to mark the occasion, there will be a late-night screening of "Scooby-Doo" complete with popcorn, movie candy, and other Scooby Snacks.

Guests will be able to book via the Airbnb website beginning June 16, but they will be responsible for how they get to and from California. As an added treat, Lillard will give a virtual greeting for guests and perhaps share his favorite moments as a member of Mystery Inc.

“I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget… monsters not included!” Lillard said as an invitation.

