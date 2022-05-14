From a decade to a lifetime

Parents of the bride Victoriano and Linda Ley, newlyweds SariSuki founding team member and lead category manager Adrienne and founder and CEO Philippe Lorenzo, parents of the groom Dianalyn and Felipe Lorenzo III

College sweethearts SariSuki founder and CEO Phillippe Lorenzo and founding team member and lead category manager Adrienne Ley recently cemented their love in holy matrimony at a touching ceremony held at Christ the King Parish in Green Meadows, Quezon City, followed by a fun and unforgettable reception at the Diplomatic Hall of the Grand Ballroom of Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The bride, who looked stunning in an elegant wedding gown “blooming with and bursting with peonies” specially made by renowned designer Rajo Laurel, believed their marriage was destined and definitely in God’s plan, as she offered prayers in several miraculous Marian sites in Europe.

Surrounded by stunning cherry blossoms and their dearest family members and friends, the couple of 10 years consider each other best friends who make a great team.

Being an unica hija, Adrienne was sheltered and protected by her beauteous mom Linda Ley, but the latter finally relented during the pandemic and gave her blessing for Phil to marry her only daughter. Indeed, love is truly worth fighting for.