^

Modern Living

An agile celebration

OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2022 | 12:00am
An agile celebration
Celebrant Agile Zamora with good friends Marissa Fenton, Becky Garcia, and Cocoy Cordoba
STAR/ File

Thoughtful friends Cocoy Cordoba and Marissa Fenton, with the assistance and impeccable organization skills of Becky Garcia, recently feted well-loved wife, mom, and businesswoman Agile Zamora with a fun and intimate celebration in honor of her birthday.

The gathering was held at Fashion Interiors in Makati City and attended by the celebrant’s dear friends from the business and social sectors. All the guests were garbed in tasteful animal prints, setting the tone for the festive evening. The event was a commemoration of yet another blessed chapter in Agile’s life. Thank you for a wonderful evening and many happy returns, dear Agile!

BECKY GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Salcedo Auctions highlights important Philippine art and furniture
1 hour ago

Salcedo Auctions highlights important Philippine art and furniture

By Anna Martelino | 1 hour ago
Salcedo Auctions holds its first major auction of the year, “Important Philippine Art & Furniture, including Tribal...
Modern Living
fbtw
Seasons Greetings
1 hour ago

Seasons Greetings

By Paulo Alcazaren | 1 hour ago
It can be an early Christmas for new condominium buyers, if you consider the latest offering by premier real estate developer...
Modern Living
fbtw
An agile celebration
1 hour ago

An agile celebration

By Johnny Litton | 1 hour ago
Thoughtful friends Cocoy Cordoba and Marissa Fenton, with the assistance and impeccable organization skills of Becky Garcia,...
Modern Living
fbtw
The best day of their lives
7 days ago

The best day of their lives

By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Keith Bryan Haw, son of Advance Paper Group of Companies president and CEO Connie Haw, and Geanina Kay “Gen” See,...
Modern Living
fbtw
More than Marie Kondo: Japanese ways to organize home
7 days ago

More than Marie Kondo: Japanese ways to organize home

By Marane A. Plaza | 7 days ago
The Season’s Residences in Grand Central Park in Bonifacio Global City is set to open the country’s first-ever...
Modern Living
fbtw
Forever Faithful
14 days ago

Forever Faithful

By Johnny Litton | 14 days ago
The ever faithful and affable Baby De Jesus recently donated a beautifully framed photo of St. Joseph to Our Lady of Guadalupe...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with