







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Love at third sight
Sarah Laurel Lopez, Concepcion Lopez, newlyweds Alessandra Laurel Lopez and Christopher Edwards, Lourdes and Gianna Montinola, Ramon Antonio, and Alexander Lopez
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Love at third sight

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            OH YES  IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Alessandra Laurel Lopez and Christopher Edwards recently tied the knot at Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City. Surrounded by their family and friends, the globetrotting couple committed their lives to one another and cemented their love in lifelong matrimony.



The meaningful ceremony was followed by an unforgettable reception held at the Garden Pavilion of The Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.



It has been more than four years since they met as two foreigners in Beijing, China, and had their first date in a quaint Italian restaurant. Chris says he knew he wanted to marry Alessa by the third date, with Alessa disputing this claim and saying it was actually during their third year together.



They eventually moved to New York to pursue their dreams — she getting her Master’s degree and him establishing his career in technology. The couple decided to get married here in the country and afterwards headed back to Boston, where Chris is working and Alessa is pursuing a second Master’s degree in Education. Wherever they may be in the world, Alessa and Chris will truly triumph as long as they have each other.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ALESSANDRA LAUREL LOPEZ
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Marie Kondo returns from hiatus to spark more joy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Marie Kondo returns from hiatus to spark more joy


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Marie Kondo, also fondly called "KonMari," is back to spark joy with the three-episode Netflix series "Sparking Joy with Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wilcon opens first store in Isabela
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Wilcon opens first store in Isabela


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply chain, has successfully opened a new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creating a new urban development frontier
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Creating a new urban development frontier


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
As the COVID-19 pandemic gives rise to new urban challenges, designing cities to be safer, more efficient and less decongested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mate for life
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Mate for life


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
It was a big change to be able to get to use the Huawei MatePad 11 WI-Fi recently.

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Club Bulake&ntilde;o Welcomes New Officers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Club Bulakeño Welcomes New Officers


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Club Bulakeño enters the virtual arena with the inductions of its current set of officers for the years 2021-2023 via...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrating beautiful partnership
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Celebrating beautiful partnership


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation, led by its hardworking CEO Nikki Tang and managing director Charles Mandy,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with