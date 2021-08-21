Love at third sight

Alessandra Laurel Lopez and Christopher Edwards recently tied the knot at Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City. Surrounded by their family and friends, the globetrotting couple committed their lives to one another and cemented their love in lifelong matrimony.

The meaningful ceremony was followed by an unforgettable reception held at the Garden Pavilion of The Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

It has been more than four years since they met as two foreigners in Beijing, China, and had their first date in a quaint Italian restaurant. Chris says he knew he wanted to marry Alessa by the third date, with Alessa disputing this claim and saying it was actually during their third year together.

They eventually moved to New York to pursue their dreams — she getting her Master’s degree and him establishing his career in technology. The couple decided to get married here in the country and afterwards headed back to Boston, where Chris is working and Alessa is pursuing a second Master’s degree in Education. Wherever they may be in the world, Alessa and Chris will truly triumph as long as they have each other.