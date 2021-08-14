Wilcon opens first store in Isabela

Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply chain, has successfully opened a new provincial store in Cordon, Isabela. To mark the celebration, the company hosted a video conference with Wilcon Depot president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Its newest store in the queen province of the Philippines serves as its 67th store nationwide and the company’s first-ever store in Isabela. Wilcon now has 18 branches in Metro Manila and 49 stores located in key cities and municipalities of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The new store opening is a fulfillment of the company’s #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein Wilcon aims to have a 100-strong store network by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

The inauguration of its newest store was graced with the presence of Wilcon executives, together with the local government officials: Isabela Fourth District representative Alyssa Sheena Tan with Cordon mayor Lynn Zuniega and vice mayor Jane Ngipol.

(Clockwise, from top left) Wilcon Depot president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Vice Mayor Jane Ngipol, representative Alyssa Sheena Tan, and Mayor Lynn Zuniega

Start building big ideas for your home at Wilcon Depot, located at Purok 2, Brgy. Malapat, Cordon, Isabela, open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also shop online by visiting the Wilcon Online Store at shop.wilcon.com.ph.

Ling Ling King, Gemith Gemparo, and Rhoda Campos-Aldanese

#MakeEveryPurchaseCount

Beauty Scout, spearheaded by the hardworking and passionate Scout Masters, is the leading online source for unbiased recommendations and well-curated lifestyle brands for health, wellness, and beauty.

Beauty Scout aims to be your one-stop shop for natural and local products that have been carefully selected by health experts and experienced wellness gurus for the purpose of guiding consumers to make well-informed choices. They #ScoutedForYou and have personally tried, tested, and continue to use these products as part of their daily rituals. True to a scout’s credo of duty to self, they take care of themselves and others by sharing these tips to others for a healthier you.

Beauty Scout goes one step as they not only aim to give back but also pay it forward to their partner advocacies: Bright Faces, Voice of the Free, I Can Serve Foundation Inc., and Steps Scholarship Foundation. A percentage of every purchase will be donated to these organizations.

Bright Faces founder Ken Paves with RGPI Professional Beauty’s Kaye Gamboa

Beauty Scout strongly advocates #WeScoutLocal by tapping the best the Philippines has to offer. These locally sourced products also come in packages and rituals to encourage a cleaner and greener lifestyle with their #BScoutFarmToTable and #BScoutFarmToSkin offers, all while giving you an opportunity to give back to the community and impact someone’s life. That’s what Beauty Scout is all about.

You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

Freedom for All founder Katie Ford and Voice of the Free Foundation director Cecilia Oebanda-Pacis

Sofia Zobel with the students of Steps

I Can Serve founder Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala

