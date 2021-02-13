A new milestone for Agile

Well-loved Amigo Digital Technologies, Inc. vice chairman and socialite Agile Zamora recently celebrated her birthday at The Cellar in Grand Hyatt Manila, Bonifacio Global City. Co-hosted with her loving husband, Wopsy Zamora, chairman of Amigo Digital Technologies, Inc., and attended by her closest friends from the business and social sectors, including Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger, the intimate yet exciting event was a wonderful celebration of Agile’s newest milestone in her life.

The celebrant and her guests enjoyed The Cellar’s delectable small plates, main courses, desserts, and refreshing drinks. It was the perfect way to commemorate what has been a remarkable year, and to express gratitude for life’s many blessings.