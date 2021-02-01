In a post-pandemic world, the better normal is green

MANILA, Philippines — The “new normal’’ has become a buzzword in 2020, as a result of the valuable lessons the global pandemic has taught us. However, many see that a “new’’ normal simply isn’t enough. It has to be a “better’’ normal, a way of life that is superior to the one we had pre-pandemic.

While public officials, healthcare experts and academicians are hypothesizing what the post-pandemic world would look like, one thing is already vividly clear: a recovery plan founded on sustainability is necessary.

Sustainable communities as the new norm

Sustainable communities are places where the needs of the community are met and people feel safe, healthy and happy, while the surrounding environment is preserved. Aside from its contribution to the environment, there are other personal benefits to be gained.

With features that allow residents to reduce their energy consumption, generate their own power and cut back on water use, sustainable communities are not only environmentally advantageous but also financially friendly.

Living in a sustainable community is also healthier as it provides spaces for walking and biking instead of using fuel-powered vehicles.

Because of this, residents get to enjoy better and cleaner air due to reduced vehicle emissions.

Sustainable communities are also known to propagate kitchen gardens, or called potager gardens. These gardens give families access to quality freshly-harvested produce for more nutritious food.

Paving the way for purposeful living

One of the many things that the pandemic has taught is to become appreciative of the things that are truly important. It has taught us why it matters to live a reasonable, less indulgent and more thoughtful life.

As a true leader of sustainability, Arthaland is already on its way in sowing the seeds for a better future with its latest development—the Sevina Park.

Right beside the De La Salle University Laguna Campus, Sevina Park is a mixed-use, green, and close-knit neighborhood with sustainability at its core.

It follows a sustainability map that will bring positive impact to the environment and the community. Among these are its rainwater harvesting, low emitting and non-toxic construction materials, composting facility, energy-saving lighting systems and water-efficient plumbing fixtures.

This community follows a sustainability map that will bring positive impact to the environment and our well-being.

Sevina Park is designed with 60% green and open spaces that are ideal for those who want to engage with nature and for those who put a premium on their health and well-being.

“It’s important to recognize the role of public space in creating sustainable developments and great communities. These are some of the principles that you see being manifested in Sevina Park,” Romil Sheth, principal urban designer at Sasaki Associates Inc., shared in an episode of Arthaland’s webinar series entitled Future of Real Estate Sustainability Talks (FOREST).

Boston-based practice Sasaki Associates Inc. is the firm behind the Sevina Park master planning and conceptual design.

Additionally, Sevina Park takes pride in being Southeast Asia's first and only community to receive Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for Neighborhood Development and LEED for Homes categories for its four-bedroom villa units.

LEED is a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building developed by the US Green Building Council.

“US Green Building Council’s vision says, ‘Healthy people in healthy places equals a healthy economy.’ That for me encapsulates what sustainable development is all about,” Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director of Southeast Asia & Middle East Green Business Certification Inc., said during the FOREST talk.

According to Leandro Locsin Jr., the man behind Sevina Park Villas’ architectural design, the entire property reflects everything about responsible sustainable design and brings back the advantages and charms of an old-world approach while testing new parameters in technologies and thoughtful design.

“The project proponents hope that the residents and visitors to Sevina Park will find the following aspects: walkable neighborhood, easy access to schools, recreational amenities, open spaces, neighborhood retail, and workplaces. Basically, an excellent pedestrian experience,” Locsin said.

Building for the future

Arthaland is on track to complete the first phase of the Sevina Park Villas and is ready for handover to buyers starting this July 2021. They believe that our future–including our ability to fight pandemics, among other risks–depend largely on our efforts to protect and keep our environment clean.

Sevina Park gives us a glimpse of the kind of community we should aspire and build in the post-pandemic world—one that is sustainable, healthy and future-ready.

