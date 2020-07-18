Belo brings on the glow

Belo Medical Group, led by the always radiant and inspiring CEO and founder Dr. Vicki Belo, recently revealed the secret to actress and Belo baby Gabbi Garcia’s poreless, glowing skin: the Belo LuminoVitaglow.

At an exclusive event held at the newly opened Belo clinic in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the country’s well-loved beauty doctor explained to the members of the media that the Belo LuminoVitaglow is like fertilizer to the skin and “uses new cellular treatment factor (NCTF) that has 59 vitamins and minerals that are good for your face… (it) is better than a facial because this allows the vitamins and minerals to enter your dermis where you need the fertilizer the most.”

Gabbi also couldn’t stop gushing about the treatment, saying, “You can also glow if you’re morena. The Belo LuminoVitaglow did that for me.”

