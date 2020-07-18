COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
(From left) Belo Medical Group’s Wilby Cruz, Rosa Corrales, Belo Medical Group assistant medical director Dr. Philip Buñag, Len Gonzales, Annie Uy, Vim Buenavista, Bea Cruz and Belo Medical Group’s Agnes Lopez
Belo brings on the glow
OH YES IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2020 - 12:00am

Belo Medical Group, led by the always radiant and inspiring CEO and founder Dr. Vicki Belo, recently revealed the secret to actress and Belo baby Gabbi Garcia’s poreless, glowing skin: the Belo LuminoVitaglow.

At an exclusive event held at the newly opened Belo clinic in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the country’s well-loved beauty doctor explained to the members of the media that the Belo LuminoVitaglow is like fertilizer to the skin and “uses new cellular treatment factor (NCTF) that has 59 vitamins and minerals that are good for your face… (it) is better than a facial because this allows the vitamins and minerals to enter your dermis where you need the fertilizer the most.”

Gabbi also couldn’t stop gushing about the treatment, saying, “You can also glow if you’re morena. The Belo LuminoVitaglow did that for me.”

Belo Ayala Mall Bay Area is located on the fourth level of Ayala Malls Manila Bay. For bookings or appointments, call (0919) 078-2621, 8361-3588, 8361-3673 or email info@belomed.com.

BELO MEDICAL GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Artefino reimagines itself for the WFH world
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
‘We curated products to revolve around the theme of “The Quarantine Home and Lifestyle,”’ says Cedie...
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
Deco delight
By Paulo Alcazaren | 1 hour ago
This fascinating style of architecture is found all over the country but is not appreciated by the general public, most government...
Modern Living
fbfb
10 hours ago
Be 'quaran-tidy': Jennylyn Mercado shares home organizing tips
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
Here’s what Jennylyn discovered in her own organizing journey.
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
This stone house in antique puts us in touch with a glorious past
By Loren Legarda Deputy Speaker and Representative of the Lone District of Antique | 7 days ago
I was nurtured in an environment immersed in art and culture with the influence of my late mother, Bessie. I dabbled in the...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
Relive your favorite dining experience in the new normal
By Hannah Mallorca | 7 days ago
Many times you can’t help but reminisce about the moments where you can share meals, make memories with friends, or...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
Take out and Delishvery: The ‘new normal’ for restos at RWM 2.0
By Lai S. Reyes | 7 days ago
As containment measures are slowly being eased and economic activities are being reactivated, Resorts World Manila, the country’s...
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with