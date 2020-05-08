COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Bringing an element of the natural world indoors can be a breath of fresh air, and there’s no better remedy than a plant to help you get that much needed oxygen.
Home quarantine makeover: Tips to spruce up your space
(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Almost two months of being cooped up at home can make almost anyone itch with cabin fever. Seeing the same thing and pacing through the same spaces every day can be a tiring routine. Good thing there are fun and simple ways of shaking up your space to make it look and feel brand new.

Even if you can’t do full-blown renovations to your house like host Jesse Tyler Ferguson can do with the deserving families on "Extreme Makeover," you can still tweak some elements in your home to make it more welcoming during the quarantine.

Check out these creative tips to redecorate your home and make it feel even more homey.

Hang up wall art

Treating a wall as a canvas can be a creative outlet for people who want to show more about who they are in the space they occupy. An empty wall space can be filled with art, photos, and even plates! So, get to thinking about what your wall will communicate about you.

Rearrange and repurpose furniture

Rearranging furniture is the fastest and most cost-effective way of making your space feel fresh and new. It’s also a good idea to make the room spacious especially now that you have to spend more time indoors.

Giving furniture a second life is also a cheap and resourceful way of redecorating your space. An unstable chair can become a makeshift bedside table when decorated nicely.

Just remember to fasten your furniture because furniture tip-overs have caused 556 deaths and 46 percent of injuries among kids zero to 17 from 2000 to 2018, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a report.

Make a statement

If you have a loud or eye-catching art piece, making it a centerpiece of the room can help with setting the mood. It can also act as a guide on how to design the rest of the space so it can have a cohesive theme.

Add greenery to the scenery

This is also a great way to make your home feel welcoming since seeing well and lively plants is a good indication of how well they’re being taken care of. Just remember to give them the right amount of water and sunlight they need!

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Strategically placing a mirror on a wall can make a room seem bigger, especially when the mirror can bounce off more natural light into the room. If you’re feeling stuffy from staying indoors, try letting in more natural light in by letting it reflect off a mirror. 

For Mother's Day, Lazada offers a week-long celebration for all the super moms from May 6 to 10, with discounts of up to 80 percent on mom and baby essentials and up to 50 percent discount on beauty products, gadgets and other gifts.

Learn more tips on how to give your home a makeover with the first season of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" with new episodes every Wednesday at 10 p.m. until July 8 on HGTV (Sky Cable Ch 21 / Cignal 201 / Destiny 88).

