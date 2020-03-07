Dancing for the arts

The Arts Council of Cebu led by its dynamic president Dr. Vivina Chiu continues to dedicate itself to the development and promotion of cultural activities in the Cebuano community.

To further enhance its commitment, the Arts Council recently partnered with the Casino Español de Cebu — a prestigious private club with a mission to promote Spanish culture and language — and presented an evening of Spanish music and southern Spanish art dance flamenco titled “Vientos de Granada.”

Petite Garcia, Ipar Miranda, Margot Larrañ aga, Nonie Uy

Artistic directress and lead dancer Emma Estrada together with Gia Ramos, Eda Bautista, Mercedes Soler and Dianne Francisco of the Fundacion Centro Flamenco of the Philippines enlisted four acclaimed flamenco masters from the faculty of Granada Flamenco School Carmen de las Cuevas to perform with them. They included Javier Martos, Alejandro Lujan, Jose Cortes and guitarist Ruben Campos.

Margie Lhuillier and Kathy Woolbright

The club’s Salon de España, which was filled to capacity, was transformed into a tablao, where guests enjoyed flamenco in its purest and most authentic state.

Longtime club member, contractor Pericles Dakay, graciously provided all the material, labor and equipment and services necessary for the stage to transmit good sound quality, bearing in mind that the dancers are very much a part of the interpretation of the flamenco style.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Ann Hofer, Waterfront Hotel GM Anders Halden, Lisette Garci

Veteran travelers of Spain were overwhelmed by the authenticity and quality of the performance while first-time viewers were in awe at the rhythmical and graceful movements of the dancers and singers. All attendees were clamoring for more cultural shows which are lifelines of a vibrant society.