ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Vientos de Granada performers with Arts Council members
Dancing for the arts
C‘EST CEBU - Honey Jarque Loop (The Philippine Star) - March 7, 2020 - 12:00am

The Arts Council of Cebu led by its dynamic president Dr. Vivina Chiu continues to dedicate itself to the development and promotion of cultural activities in the Cebuano community.

To further enhance its commitment, the Arts Council recently partnered with the Casino Español de Cebu — a prestigious private club with a mission to promote Spanish culture and language — and  presented an evening of Spanish music and  southern Spanish art dance  flamenco titled “Vientos de Granada.”

Petite Garcia, Ipar Miranda, Margot Larrañ aga, Nonie Uy

Artistic directress and lead dancer Emma Estrada together with Gia Ramos, Eda Bautista, Mercedes Soler and Dianne Francisco of the Fundacion Centro Flamenco of the Philippines enlisted four acclaimed flamenco masters from the faculty of Granada Flamenco School Carmen de las Cuevas to perform with them. They included Javier Martos, Alejandro Lujan, Jose Cortes and guitarist Ruben Campos.

Margie Lhuillier and Kathy Woolbright

The club’s Salon de España, which was filled to capacity, was transformed into a tablao, where guests enjoyed flamenco  in its purest and most authentic state.

Longtime club member, contractor Pericles Dakay, graciously provided all the material, labor and equipment and services necessary for the stage to transmit good sound quality, bearing in mind that the dancers are very much a part of the interpretation of the flamenco style.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Ann Hofer, Waterfront Hotel GM Anders Halden, Lisette Garci

Veteran travelers of Spain were overwhelmed by the authenticity and quality of the performance while first-time viewers were in awe at the rhythmical and graceful movements  of the dancers and singers. All attendees were clamoring for more cultural  shows which are lifelines of a vibrant society.

Cebu Arts Council president Dr. Vivina Chiu

 

DR. VIVINA CHIU GWEN GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
The ultimate Cebu fiesta oh yes, it’s johnny
By Johnny Litton | 1 hour ago
The Queen City of the South’s favorite buffet and well-loved food market recently teamed up for the ultimate Cebu fiesta...
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Power tRio’ at robInsons Galleria will rock you
By Scott Garceau | 1 hour ago
I’ve spent the last year whipping into shape a dozen or so canvases for an upcoming group exhibit (along with Dennis...
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
Dancing for the arts
By Honey Jarque Loop | 1 hour ago
The Arts Council of Cebu led by its dynamic president Dr. Vivina Chiu continues to dedicate itself to the development and...
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lisa Macuja-Elizalde tackles the tragic tale of ‘La Traviata’ in Ballet Manila’s season-ender
By Lai S. Reyes | 1 hour ago
It has already been four years since Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, the exceptionally gifted ballerina who dazzled the world, hung...
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
A Betsy Westendorp show one year in the making
By Noel Andres | 1 hour ago
There are artists, and then there are artists.
Modern Living
fbfb
17 hours ago
The perfect space at Quantum Residences Taft
17 hours ago
Quantum Residences is Taft Avenue's upcoming condominium development perfect for professionals, college students, and first-jobbers...
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with