Guatemala Vice Consul Marc Ablaza and daughter Rocio, Alfonso and mother Czarina Ablaza-Syquia, Corona de Venecia and Azia Syquia, Dr. Jofe Syquia, Consul of Zambia Louie Ablaza and wife celebrator Consul of Guatemala Mellie Ablaza, Agu, Amanu and Azi Syquia and Jun Jun Ablaza
Mellie’s millennial moment
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - February 8, 2020 - 12:00am

Ablaza celebrations have been known for being among the best parties in town, and Consul of Guatemala Mellie Ablaza’s birthday festivity was no exception. The ever so charming and young at heart consul and her loving husband Consul of Zambia Louie Ablaza hosted an unforgettable fête at their family’s sprawling and gleaming white countryside hacienda in Alfonso, Cavite.

Paying homage to millennial trends and lingo, the lovely celebrator sent out cute paper doll-inspired invitations that motivated guests to come in their best “on fleek” attires. A thanksgiving Mass was held as the family’s way to express gratitude for Mellie’s blessed life, followed by some refreshing cocktails and a lavish lunch as well as fun dancing and superb entertainment. 

Author Johnny Litton, lawyer Rene Puno, Marissa Fenton, Ann Puno, Alice Samson, Glecy Mojares and Marivic Vazquez

 

