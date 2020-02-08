Mellie’s millennial moment

Ablaza celebrations have been known for being among the best parties in town, and Consul of Guatemala Mellie Ablaza’s birthday festivity was no exception. The ever so charming and young at heart consul and her loving husband Consul of Zambia Louie Ablaza hosted an unforgettable fête at their family’s sprawling and gleaming white countryside hacienda in Alfonso, Cavite.

Paying homage to millennial trends and lingo, the lovely celebrator sent out cute paper doll-inspired invitations that motivated guests to come in their best “on fleek” attires. A thanksgiving Mass was held as the family’s way to express gratitude for Mellie’s blessed life, followed by some refreshing cocktails and a lavish lunch as well as fun dancing and superb entertainment.