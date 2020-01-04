A visual exploration of Mindanao

Long-time supporter of Mindanaoan arts and inspiring businesswoman Flora Chua was among those who flocked to the first ever Mindanao Art Fair, a gathering of Mindanaoan artists to showcase their talents.

Held at GMall in Davao City, it was organized by Lawig-Diwa, Inc. and sponsored by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and had the theme Traversing the River of Creativity. It narrated how Mindanao art has evolved to display the pulse and heartbeat of the region.

Incidentally, renowned Davao-based artist and sculptor and Lawig-Diwa, Inc. president Kublai Millan, who also exhibited his works at the Mindanao Art Fair, also held his own exhibition entitled Triptych, held at A.R.T. Center in Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

Attended by Manila and Davao’s biggest names in art and culture, as well as enthusiasts from the business and social sectors, the two exhibitions were a wonderful display and celebration of the rich heritage and culture of Southern Philippines through Kublai’s stunning art. Congratulations for a successful exhibit!