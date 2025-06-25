Expanding horizons: Ascott Philippines marks 25 years of defining global living

MANILA, Philippines — The Ascott Limited embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation as a globally recognized serviced residence and hospitality brand with an enduring, industry-defining legacy—one built on a strong global presence across 40 countries, exceptional service and diversified accommodation offerings. Ascott blazed the trail as the first international-class serviced residence in the Asia Pacific in 1984, and opened what would become a successful chapter by expanding to the Philippines in 2000.

This year, Ascott marks its 25th anniversary in the country, celebrating its storied past, thriving present and promising future. With the company set on expanding its horizons, Ascott mounted its Filipino-themed Silver Jubilee Anniversary event on June 16 at the National Museum of Natural History in the City of Manila.

“It is with immense pride and profound gratitude that Ascott Philippines celebrates our 25th anniversary, an incredible milestone that serves as a powerful testament to our sustained commitment to excellence and innovation,” Ascott Philippines country general manager Patrick Vaysse said. “We look forward to many more decades of growth here in the Philippines, as we continue to offer highly curated spaces that guests can count on and call home.”

An unforgettable evolution celebrated with a feast to remember

Ascott entered the Philippine market with the opening of Somerset Millennium Makati in 2000. Since then, the company has scaled to 17 properties in major cities nationwide, while elevating service experiences to global standards. Ascott presents upscale modern amenities and the signature Filipino brand of hospitality through five distinct brands: Ascott, Oakwood, Citadines, Somerset and lyf.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Ascott captures the company’s journey in the Philippines, reflecting its immersion and impact on the local market. The National Museum of Natural History, much like Ascott, promotes the idea of modern elegance blending with the richness of Filipino culture, proving to be the perfect ambience for a festive night filled with reasons to celebrate. Dressed to the nines in their best modern Filipinianas, guests were treated to exquisite artistic performances and remarkable culinary creations.

Setting the mood was a showcase of world-class talent, featuring the amazing opening act by the Philippine Ballet Theatre and Quartet Manila. A highlight of their performance was the ballerinas guiding the guests and Ascott officials in placing 2,000 electronic candles along the iconic steps of the National Museum, signifying the year the first Ascott property lit up a brand new home in the Philippines.

Key figures in Ascott’s journey in the Philippines were also given the spotlight. Vaysse and Ascott chief strategy officer and managing director for Southeast Asia Kar Ling Wong expressed their gratitude to everyone who has been part of the company’s success over the past 25 years, while emphasizing their excitement about what lies ahead.

“The Philippines holds an important place in Ascott, with over 6,000 rooms. More importantly, the Philippines has always been taking the lead in some of Ascott’s initiatives globally,” Wong said.

In true Filipino fashion, the dining experience was a major component of Ascott’s 25th-anniversary festivities. Joining forces to create the sumptuous selection was a dream team of culinary masters from different properties of Ascott Philippines, namely, Citadines Bay City Manila, Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Citadines Roces Quezon City, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila and Citadines Bacolod City.

Honoring the partners who made the last 25 years possible

In the spirit of celebration, Ascott’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary also recognized the important stakeholders who helped shape the company’s evolution over the past 25 years. It was only fitting that the night’s first Diamond Star Award was handed to Melesa “Elsie” Chua, owner of Ascott’s first property in the Philippines, Somerset Millennium Makati. The trophy represents Ascott’s appreciation of the recipient’s invaluable partnership and commitment to the shared vision of enriching global living.

The following Ascott property owners were also given the Diamond Star Award: CDC Holdings, Inc.; CapitaLand Ascott Trust; Valero Prime Land Realty Development Corporation; WJ Global, Inc.; Star Anise Properties Corporation; CDC Millennium Management Services, Inc.; Benito & Sons Management Corporation; CLI Premier Hotels Int'l, Inc.; Amigo Scotts Management, Inc.; Grand Pine, Inc.; Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation; Legaspi Village Land Properties, Inc.; World Hotel Residence Makati Inc.; CLI Hotels and Resorts Inc.; JG Jinmen Leisures Corporation; CCLI Premier Hotels, Inc.; Quantuvis Resources Corporation; Dowell Container & Packaging Corporation; Velasons, Inc.; Cebu Diamond Ventures, Inc.; DDMP REIT, Inc.; Yuson Huang Excellence Soberano, Inc.; Herran Land Ventures, Inc.; Worldwide Central Properties, Inc.; CDC Homes Development & Ventures, Inc.; Malveda Properties and Development Corp.; ACP Hospitality, Inc.; Rivulet Legacy Development Corporation; IDC Prime Inc.; IDC Prime Inc.; Iconic Resorts Properties, Inc.; and Grand Land Incorporated.

Meanwhile, Ascott bestowed milestone trophies on its properties celebrating key anniversaries. Somerset Millennium Makati was honored in celebration of 25 years of operations and delivering service excellence, while Citadines Salcedo Makati and Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila were both commended for their 10th year.

Sustainability serves as a vital component of Ascott’s success

Part and parcel of Ascott’s success in the Philippines over the past 25 years is the Ascott Cares Programme. Recognized with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)-Committed status for its meaningful efforts for people and the planet, Ascott is committed to extending its culture of care and hospitality through its business and across its supply chain.

In the Philippines, Ascott reached another milestone in its commitment to sustainability and community support, as the company proudly donated P294,720 to the Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc.

The funds were raised from a year-long campaign, which ran from March 5, 2024 to March 31, 2025, that called on guests to support a vital cause by purchasing any of Ascott’s delightful plush characters, namely, Cubby, Tami the Tamaraw, Paw the Pawikan, Guila the Philippine Eagle, and Tara the Tarsier. Priced at P950 each, the plushies offered guests not only a charming companion but also the opportunity to contribute to Kabang Kalikasan ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc.'s critical conservation efforts.

Ascott Philippines turned over the donation on May 23 at Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila.

The initiative underscores Ascott Philippines' unwavering commitment to sustainability under the Ascott CARES programme. Given its success, Ascott Philippines looks forward to more opportunities to expand its partnerships and make even greater strides towards a sustainable future.

Ascott Philippines’ 25th-anniversary celebration continues

Ascott’s massive success in the Philippines over the past quarter-century inspires the company to aim for greater heights. Its expansion in the Philippines carries on, as it looks to have 30 properties and 6,000 keys by 2028. This year alone, Ascott Philippines is preparing for the opening of Somerset properties in Valero Makati and Gorordo Cebu.

Meanwhile, Ascott keeps its 25th-anniversary momentum going by treating guests with special rewards. For instance, throughout 2025, guests can enjoy special rewards through the “25 Years, 5 Brands, and 25 Thousand” exclusive promotion. The first 25 guests to complete five unique overnight stays across Ascott Philippines’ different brands, or five stays within a single brand, will receive 25,000 Ascott Star Rewards points. Each participating stay includes a complimentary breakfast, along with a specially curated Horizons Campaign welcome kit and access to premier amenities across Ascott properties.

An array of special events is in the pipeline as well, with the return Ascott Star Rewards Caravan set for the third quarter of the year.

