#MobilizingProgressTogether: MPT Mobility celebrates trailblazing women

MANILA, Philippines — This International Women's Month, we celebrate women who are redefining industries, reshaping communities and proving that passion, perseverance and purpose can drive real change.

From building platforms that uplift fellow entrepreneurs to championing sustainability and conscious consumerism, these women are paving the way for a more innovative and inclusive future. Their journeys reflect the same commitment that fuels MPT Mobility—one that prioritizes innovation, community and progress.

From nursing to entrepreneurship

From working as a nurse in Japan to becoming a full-time content creator and entrepreneur in the Philippines, Jenela Tuguinay-Cachero’s story is one of courage and reinvention. Her transition to digital content creation and business ownership was driven by a desire for financial independence and a deep commitment to family.

“Passion is important, but it’s not enough,” Jenela shares. “You need to have patience, resilience and a willingness to learn. There will always be challenges, but staying adaptable and open-minded is key.”

Despite juggling multiple roles, Jenela remains committed to striking a balance between her career and personal life. “Balance is something I’m still figuring out,” she admits. “I’ve learned to prioritize and set boundaries. Having a strong support system, including my husband, has been invaluable.”

As an expectant mother, Jenela’s perspective on work and life has evolved. “Pregnancy has made me more intentional with my time and energy. It’s also made me realize the importance of sustainability—not just in business, but in the life I want to build for my child.”

A frequent traveler from Baguio to Manila, Jenela relies on the efficiency of MPT Mobility’s services to keep her business running smoothly.

“Using Easytrip RFID has made my long drives much more convenient—no more waiting in cash lanes, which means less time on the road and more time focusing on growing my business,” she shares. "With faster, more efficient travel, MPT Mobility helps entrepreneurs like Jenela maximize their time, expand their reach and create a positive impact in their communities.”

Her advice to women pursuing their passions? “You are so much capable, more than you realize. Trust in your journey, surround yourself with people who uplift you, and never underestimate the power of believing in yourself.”

Sustainability as a way of life

Simula.ph co-founders Maan Aguila Oliva and Celina Reyes Alejandrino

For Maan Aguila-Oliva and Celina Reyes-Alejandrino, co-founders of Simula PH, the path to entrepreneurship began with a shared passion for sustainability. Their eco-conscious brand was sparked by a conversation about the environmental impact of single-use plastics, particularly a viral video of a turtle with a straw lodged in its nose.

“We both love going to the beach, so that video really struck us,” Maan recalls. “We started small—using refillable water bottles, reusing bags—and then launched our first product, a versatile net bag. It sold out quickly, and that’s when we saw the impact we could make.”

Celina adds, “We believe that sustainability isn’t just a choice—it’s a way of life. Through Simula PH, we want to make it easier for people to embrace sustainable living, from the products they use to the mindset they cultivate.”

Running a purpose-driven business comes with challenges, but the duo remains steadfast in their mission. “One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned is that consistency is key. Change doesn’t happen overnight, but every small step matters,” Celina explains. “We hope to inspire more people to make conscious choices, no matter how small.”

MPT Mobility supports forward-thinking initiatives like Simula PH that drive positive change for a more sustainable future. For co-founders Maan and Celina, efficiency in mobility translates to efficiency in business.

“MPT Mobility has provided solutions that make our travels smoother,” Maan shares. “By saving time and resources on the road, we’re able to focus more on growing our business and inspiring more people to embrace sustainability.”

Empowering women, enabling mobility

Through its innovative solutions, MPT Mobility enhances mobility not just in travel but in everyday lives, helping entrepreneurs like Jenela streamline their journeys and supporting businesses like Simula PH in their mission for sustainability.

By cutting travel time and improving road efficiency, MPT Mobility helps businesses expand their reach, create opportunities, and make a lasting community impact.

From Easytrip RFID’s convenient toll transactions to MPT DriveHub’s RFID account management, MPT Mobility remains dedicated to #MobilizingProgressTogether to power the future to move freely.

