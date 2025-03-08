Cambridge empowers the leaders of today and the future

Representatives of Cambridge’s Women in Tech in the Philippines: (from left) Lois, Lorica, Lea, Candice, Cherry and Mary Grace

MANILA, Philippines — Many women are in a great place to embrace their independence, fuel their passions and refine their skills, thanks to the female pioneers who laid the solid foundation we stand on today.

We will continue to build upon this to reach new heights. Support is essential to continue empowering the women of today and the future. Driven by this and its values, Cambridge University Press and Assessment focuses on advocating for your development so you can #PursueYourPotential and make a meaningful impact.

International Women’s Day is a cause for celebration, but also a reminder of the gaps that still need to be addressed. Cambridge embeds equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging in their ways of working and is a proud signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. Each day is an opportunity to advance gender equality and empower women to lead.

Their office in the Philippines achieved a significant feat on balancing the gender ratio, with women making up the majority of new joiners over the past six months, closing the gap to a narrow 4 percent this year (48 percent female, 52 percent male), coming from 10 percent for nearly a decade.

With a two-year certification from Great Place to Work and Bronze Award for Excellence in Cross-Generational Workforce Engagement from HR Excellence Awards 2024, their culture will help you thrive.

Get it straight from the source and hear from their female leaders in Manila—their roles and leadership, how it fuels their passion and the message they want to share with aspiring leaders or professionals.

Embracing leadership

Lea, Head of English Technology in Manila

Being a woman in technology was never easy! Beyond proving your technical skills, you’re often navigating a male-dominated industry. In Cambridge, you have the opportunity to thrive in an industry where your unique perspective as a woman can bring fresh ideas and drive innovation.

With that, I decided to embrace leadership—a path I believe I am strong at. I joined Cambridge as a Senior Quality Analyst (QA), but they saw my potential and offered me the role of QA Team Lead, kicking off my leadership journey. What started as leading a small group of two to three QAs grew into managing a team of 10 and beyond!

Working and collaborating with diverse people led me to where I am today—the head of a technology team in Manila. A new journey to take, new challenges to face and many successes to celebrate.

As a Cambridge leader, I am grateful for the trust to build an empowered team that can make independent decisions. This trust allows me the freedom to pursue my passions outside of work, such as traveling, community engagement and entrepreneurship.

Leading a trusted team offers flexibility, enabling everyone, including myself, to pursue passions and maintain balance.

Remember, the only limits are the ones you place on yourself—be fearless, trust in your journey and know that your voice and ideas matter. Confidence and resilience are the key!

Empowering others

Lois, Operations Support Manager

Empowered leaders empower others. Be passionate about your team and their work. Earn their trust by advocating for them when they need support and guidance.

Look at the bigger picture. Day-to-day tasks can feel repetitive. If you're uncertain about your career path, understanding your organisation and how different teams fit together can reveal opportunities to apply your strengths and grow. Remember, “The grass is greener where you water it.”

Advocating for accessibility and inclusivity

Mary Grace, Associate Content Architect

Leadership is about guiding your team in achieving common goals, showing reliability and fostering respect. It's also about creating an environment where team members feel comfortable sharing ideas.

As an Associate Content Architect with a mobility disability, I ensure our digital products are accessible to everyone. My role fuels my passion for digital accessibility, impacting not only persons with disabilities (PWDs) but everyone who benefits from inclusive design. Advocating for accessibility and inclusivity helps me guide the team in prioritizing these values.

It’s also important to love yourself. Recognize your worth, celebrate your strengths and be kind to yourself. Self-love is the foundation for a fulfilling life.

Connecting with others

Lorica, Scrum Master

True leadership empowers others to reach their full potential. Leadership isn't defined by the role or title one holds, but by the actions and positive influence one has on others. It creates a collaborative environment where everyone's contributions are valued.

My role at Cambridge empowers my passion by allowing me to connect with others. It promotes flexibility, enabling me to adapt to different situations and embrace new challenges. Additionally, it fosters continuous learning, encouraging me to grow and develop both personally and professionally.

To become an effective leader, start by being a true team player. Always seek continuous learning and strive to improve yourself. Embrace opportunities for growth and be open to new experiences. By doing so, you'll develop the skills and mindset needed to lead effectively and influence others.

Investing in yourself and inspiring action

Cherry, Senior Application Analyst

Cambridge has shown me that leadership is about making a difference, inspiring action and being authentic. By recognizing and leveraging everyone's strengths, you create an environment where everyone can thrive.

I lead by example by investing in myself, confidently pursuing my passions. Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. As a member of Women in Manila, I encourage teammates to join sessions or trainings for personal and professional development. It's a fantastic way to meet colleagues, inspire and be inspired. I've made friends and often become an unofficial onboarding buddy, learning from and sharing experiences with new joiners.

My mantra since 2019 is to “Keep learning and investing in yourself.” Growth happens in small steps, so be brave and take on challenges. Reframe failure as a learning experience. Discover, share and add value to others. Continuous learning and giving back create a ripple effect of growth and inspiration, showcasing leadership qualities.

Sharing success and letting others shine

Candice, Scrum Master

Leadership is about the legacy we leave in others through our actions. It means sharing success, letting others shine and helping them find their potential and reach greater heights. Seeing others succeed is my success.

As a Scrum Master and agile leader, I live by the values and principles we practice at work. I also share financial literacy with parents on social media, teaching savings and investments to help families improve their lives and protect their finances during illness. Cambridge's trust and empowerment inspire me to pay it forward both at work and through my passion.

A mentor once told me, “When it feels scary to jump, that is exactly when you jump.” Growth only happens outside your comfort zone. Trying new things can be scary, but with persistence, it becomes familiar and fosters growth. Don't fear failure—embrace it. Every successful person has faced failure but overcame it with courage and a willingness to try new things.

Inclusive policies and programs

Female colleagues are further supported as Cambridge in Manila actively makes opportunities and develops internal policies, such as:

Regularization on Day 1. New joiners are given the psychological safety and equal benefits right from the start of their journey. This also aims to stray away from the traditional six-month probationary period practice in the Philippines.



New joiners are given the psychological safety and equal benefits right from the start of their journey. This also aims to stray away from the traditional six-month probationary period practice in the Philippines. Learning and Development programs. Opportunities that help colleagues upskill, reskill and cross-skill so they can pursue the career path they are happy with.



Opportunities that help colleagues upskill, reskill and cross-skill so they can pursue the career path they are happy with. Support for health and families. Comprehensive policies on maternity leave and well-being leave, among others, help support colleagues with families handle their responsibilities better.



Comprehensive policies on maternity leave and well-being leave, among others, help support colleagues with families handle their responsibilities better. Hybrid and flexible working schedules. Adjustments are available with their work setup to make sure colleagues can attend to their hobbies and needs outside of work.

Mandy Hill, Managing Director, Academic

When we empower women, it’s not just about making our workplace stronger—it’s about making a positive impact on society as a whole. We’re committed to creating a culture where everyone belongs, with a focus on our values of collaboration, empowerment and responsibility.

I’m proud of the progress we have made so far with gender balance, driving change and supporting local diversity initiatives. We are also focused on women in leadership and collaborating with our global colleague networks to promote flexible working, mentoring and career development.

Equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging are at the heart of Cambridge's mission, and by ensuring every voice is heard and valued, it drives innovation and meaningful change within its organisation and communities.

Learn more about Cambridge in its recent diversity and inclusion report to see how it's making positive changes for equality within and beyond the organisation.

This International Women’s Day, take the chance for an empowered career. Explore available opportunities and leadership roles on their careers page and see what they are up to on their Facebook page.

About the author: Daniela Kristina Maregmen is the Communications and Project Coordinator at Cambridge University Press & Assessment's Manila office. She has an academic degree in marketing management, focusing now in strategic, organisational and social media writing. In her role, she engages colleagues and prospects with compelling messages, inspiring them to pursue their potential.

