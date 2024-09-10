Fixifoot review: How insoles can help diabetic foot problems

Customized orthotic insoles are specially engineered foot support to mitigate diabetes-related foot complications by distributing pressure, optimizing biomechanical function, and improving overall foot health.

MANILA, Philippines — Diabetes is a prevalent health concern in the Philippines, with implications for individuals' overall well-being. As of 2019, around 3.9 million Filipinos have been diagnosed with diabetes. This number is expected to rise to 5.4 million by 2030, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

This alarming statistic indicates that approximately 1 in 14 Filipino adults is living with diabetes, diagnosed or otherwise.

When not addressed, the prolonged chronic high blood sugar levels may lead to damaged body systems. This damage is particularly problematic for the feet, where impaired blood flow and nerve function can result in diabetes-related foot problems, collectively known as diabetic foot disease (DFD).

What are diabetes-related foot concerns?

Neuropathy: Diabetic neuropathy, caused by prolonged hyperglycemia, leads to peripheral nerve damage, significantly reducing foot sensation and increasing the risk of unnoticed injuries.



Diabetic neuropathy, caused by prolonged hyperglycemia, leads to peripheral nerve damage, significantly reducing foot sensation and increasing the risk of unnoticed injuries. Vascular diseases: Chronic hyperglycemia results in atherosclerosis, narrowing blood vessels and reducing blood flow to the feet, which impairs wound healing and tissue viability.



Chronic hyperglycemia results in atherosclerosis, narrowing blood vessels and reducing blood flow to the feet, which impairs wound healing and tissue viability. Foot ulcers: Diabetic foot ulcers develop from a combination of neuropathy and ischemia, where unrecognized injuries and poor circulation result in chronic, non-healing wounds.



Diabetic foot ulcers develop from a combination of neuropathy and ischemia, where unrecognized injuries and poor circulation result in chronic, non-healing wounds. Charcot foot: Charcot neuroarthropathy is a severe complication of diabetic neuropathy, causing unrecognized microtrauma that leads to progressive bone and joint destruction, resulting in significant foot deformities.



Charcot neuroarthropathy is a severe complication of diabetic neuropathy, causing unrecognized microtrauma that leads to progressive bone and joint destruction, resulting in significant foot deformities. Amputation: Due to advanced neuropathy and ischemia, diabetic patients are at increased risk of severe infections and gangrene, often necessitating amputation to prevent systemic complications.

Why is it important to use customized insoles?

Customized orthotic insoles are specially engineered foot support to mitigate diabetes-related foot complications by distributing pressure, optimizing biomechanical function, and improving overall foot health.

Pressure redistribution: By providing customized support, orthotic insoles distribute pressure evenly across the foot, reducing the risk of developing ulcers.



By providing customized support, orthotic insoles distribute pressure evenly across the foot, reducing the risk of developing ulcers. Shock absorption: The insoles cushion the foot to minimize impact, which is crucial for those with reduced sensation.



The insoles cushion the foot to minimize impact, which is crucial for those with reduced sensation. Improved stability: Proper alignment and arch support help in maintaining balance, reducing the likelihood of falls and related injuries.



Proper alignment and arch support help in maintaining balance, reducing the likelihood of falls and related injuries. Preventative care: By preventing foot ulcers, individuals can maintain an active lifestyle with reduced fear of injury or infection.

What are Fixifoot insoles?

The global brand Fixifoot has been the leading provider of these specialized insoles in the Philippines since 2008. It utilizes an advanced 3D foot scanning technology and innovative materials such as XRD® Technology, EVA Foam, and Thermoplastic Polymer to ensure that each insole delivers precise support to arches, heels and overall foot alignment.

Fixifoot clients: 'Fixifoot insoles are essential for my comfort and confidence.'

“After trying various solutions for my diabetic foot pain, Fixifoot stood out! Their insoles are not just accessories—they're essential tools for my comfort and confidence,” said Nicolo Santos, one of Fixifoot’s satisfied clients.

Fixifoot stands out for its unwavering commitment to foot health and customer satisfaction. Prioritizing accessibility and convenience, it streamlines the scanning and molding process, enabling patients to procure a pair within a mere 10 minutes.

To avoid scams and cheap replicas mimicking their products, make sure to only visit one of their 10 branches nationwide to avail legitimate products.

