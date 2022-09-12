Antioxidants from Philippine Narra can combat â€˜killer diseasesâ€™ â€“ DLS study

^

Health And Family

Antioxidants from Philippine Narra can combat ‘killer diseases’ – DLS study

Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 10:14am
Cecile Jovellanos, 60-year-old diabetic patient, has experienced notable improvements in her health since taking Ecarma capsules and tea for the past year.
Photo Release

MANILA, PHilippines — Chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes and hypertension afflict 1 in 5 Filipinos and are among the leading causes of mortality in the country. While these non-communicable diseases are considered life-threatening, there’s no need to worry as they can be managed through proper nutrition and sufficient intake of antioxidants.

Based on a study conducted by DLS, Narra, the country’s national tree, is an excellent source of antioxidants, specifically pterostilbene, which can significantly combat chronic diseases prevalent among Filipinos such as hypertension, asthma and diabetes.

"Bakit important ang antioxidant? Ang body natin ay nasi-stress—once cells ay na-stress, diyan nagkakasakit. 'Yung antioxidant, kinakalaban ang stress, cardiovascular diseases and aging," emphasized Dr. Alice Catabay, professor and head of research & development at De la Salle (DLS) Medical and Health Sciences Institute (Dr. Mariano Que Memorial) College of Pharmacy. 

Compared to broccoli, blueberries, whole grains and other antioxidant-rich foods, the Philippine Narra is a more accessible source of antioxidants to the average Filipino as a food supplement, such as Ecarma, sold in select Mercury Drugstores as well as online on Shopee and Lazada.

Made with 100% pure Narra extract, these supplements retain the health benefits provided by the country’s national tree.

Cecil Jovellanos, a diabetic for 17 years, shared that she experienced significant changes in her health after taking the Ecarma capsules and tea regularly.

“After a week of taking Ecarma, bumaba ang blood sugar level ko from 16 to 10. On my second week, nag-5.6 ako. Nawala lahat 'yung mga nararamdaman ko. Noong nag-take ako ng Ecarma, nabuhay ako ulit," she said.

Timothy Jay Bengala, registered pharmacist, professor and primary investigator of the Philippine Narra study, underscored the potential of Philippine Narra as a valuable source of nutrients to strengthen one’s defense against common chronic diseases. 

“Philippine Narra is greatly underutilized in the health and wellness industry, but as we push for further awareness of its benefits, we wish more Filipinos would incorporate Philippine Narra into their daily lives for healthier and stronger bodies that can fight against chronic diseases,” he said.

ECARMA HEALTH OPTIONS

NARRA
