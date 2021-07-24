







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Stay fit by doing something fun
Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates with MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria (center)
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Stay fit by doing something fun

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana beauty Megan Deen Campbell shared what she does to stay fit and trim.



In a recent Miss World-Philippines 2021 event at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga, Megan told Philstar.com in a Slam Book interview, that the pandemic made her "a little more conscious." 



"I'm so excited to be here and try out with the girls, to know new skills, something different, and I think that's really cool. We have two sporting events today, one here in Tyro and we also have the sports and races challenges later.



"The pandemic definitely made me a little more conscious. Something that I felt to continue doing is yoga. I enjoy it, personally, with how I want to maintain my own body. I think it just depends on what you like. There's also the cross-fit option that you can do at home with the kids, with friends, or for couples like husbands and wives.



"Normally, my routine is something made up for myself 'coz I'm open to recommendations, as much as I want to learn more. But, it's normally something that's fun and something I like to do. And I think that's the point - you enjoy every moment of a workout even if it's more high intensity, or something calm and soothing for you."



The Lapu-Lapu City representative is one of three hopefuls from the Queen City of the South, alongside frontrunners Tracy Maureen Perez and Shaila Rebortera.



"Personally, I really value the importance of what you eat and what you prefer - of having more vegetables, having more vitamins in your diet and in your system. Also, drink lots of water. Your skin will glow. Basta, tubig, tubig, tubig, it is the top of my priorities. And make sure that what you ingest into your body is making you healthy - body and soul!"



Catch the Miss World-Philippines 2021 coronation night on Sunday, July 25, at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila at 6 p.m. Online viewers may catch live streaming of the final show through KTX, iFlix, WeTV and Globe Upstream at 7 p.m. You may also watch it's public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:15 p.m.



RELATED: Miss World Philippines' Arnold Vegafria: Pageants are returning to normal


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD ORGANIZATION
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stay fit by doing something fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
38 minutes ago

                              
                              
Stay fit by doing something fun


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Cebuana beauty Megan Deen Campbell shared what she does to stay fit and trim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hannah, a graduate of Applied Science in Forensic Studies, thanked the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for acknowledging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss World Philippines 2021 frontrunner Emmanuelle Vera shared with Philstar.com how to remain fit and healthy at your own...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 moments that show what happiness looks like for every Filipino
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
5 moments that show what happiness looks like for every Filipino


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Take a trip down memory lane with these moments that capture what simple happiness looks like to Filipinos. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Such “very-low-calorie” diets, however, might lead to a lack of micronutrients that can cause fatigue, weakened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with