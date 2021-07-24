Stay fit by doing something fun

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana beauty Megan Deen Campbell shared what she does to stay fit and trim.

In a recent Miss World-Philippines 2021 event at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga, Megan told Philstar.com in a Slam Book interview, that the pandemic made her "a little more conscious."

"I'm so excited to be here and try out with the girls, to know new skills, something different, and I think that's really cool. We have two sporting events today, one here in Tyro and we also have the sports and races challenges later.

"The pandemic definitely made me a little more conscious. Something that I felt to continue doing is yoga. I enjoy it, personally, with how I want to maintain my own body. I think it just depends on what you like. There's also the cross-fit option that you can do at home with the kids, with friends, or for couples like husbands and wives.

"Normally, my routine is something made up for myself 'coz I'm open to recommendations, as much as I want to learn more. But, it's normally something that's fun and something I like to do. And I think that's the point - you enjoy every moment of a workout even if it's more high intensity, or something calm and soothing for you."

The Lapu-Lapu City representative is one of three hopefuls from the Queen City of the South, alongside frontrunners Tracy Maureen Perez and Shaila Rebortera.

"Personally, I really value the importance of what you eat and what you prefer - of having more vegetables, having more vitamins in your diet and in your system. Also, drink lots of water. Your skin will glow. Basta, tubig, tubig, tubig, it is the top of my priorities. And make sure that what you ingest into your body is making you healthy - body and soul!"

Catch the Miss World-Philippines 2021 coronation night on Sunday, July 25, at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila at 6 p.m. Online viewers may catch live streaming of the final show through KTX, iFlix, WeTV and Globe Upstream at 7 p.m. You may also watch it's public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:15 p.m.

