A young mind with big dreams

MANILA, Philippines — Married couple Rodolfo Jr. and Hannah Padillo noticed that their 7-year-old son Zian Andre’s fascination with numbers started as early as two years old. This enticed them to enroll him in Kumon to develop the skill.

“We were confident to enroll Zian in Kumon since most of our friends are also Kumon parents and are already enjoying the benefits of the program. As a kid, Zian’s attention span was really short. So we wanted to develop his patience.”

While in Kumon, Zian also developed skills in other aspects. He became more sociable, goal-oriented, confident, and engaged in learning different topics.

Academic, character development

Through Kumon, Zian was able to maintain academic excellence, always ranking first in class. Even today, he still garners awards and achievements in class. He also gets to join competitions to represent his school. His first one came out as a blessing since, after hailing as champion in the division and regional levels, and tenth during the nationals. Last year, he joined another competition and was ranked first in the grade one category.

Through Kumon, Zian was able to maintain academic excellence, always ranking first in class.

“Kumon improved my math skills. I also gained confidence, perseverance, diligence, and discipline. I also learned how to be hardworking. Whenever I feel nervous during piano lessons, all I do is remind myself to stay calm just like what I did during my first day in Kumon,” Zian said.

Apart from joining competitions, Zian also engaged with other activities such as swimming, badminton, and playing piano. His parents believe that they should always ensure they strike a balance in their child’s activities so he doesn’t burn out.

“Zian loves learning. This is why he always engages himself in other activities at school such as joining sports fests and going outdoors.”

Overcoming difficulties, chasing dreams

Yes, there were difficulties in Zian’s Kumon study, especially the worksheets that he found very hard and confusing. There were also times when he had become careless in writing his answers. But then, Zian’s parents always reminded him that if he quit Kumon, he’ll experience more difficulties.

“My parents always remind me to be grateful with what I have. They let me understand how much of a blessing it is to be enrolled in Kumon.”

With proper guidance and unlimited support, they believe that a family who stays strong together shall never see anything too impossible to achieve.

There is nothing more the Padillos wish for Zian than to have him fulfill his dreams. This is why they always encourage him to chase his dreams no matter what. With proper guidance and unlimited support, they believe that a family who stays strong together shall never see anything too impossible to achieve.

“We believe that it is not enough to sustain our children’s needs. We always need to be emotionally present for them. As parents, we need to guide them so that they may always follow the right path. We may feel sad when our kids experience difficulties but we just have to hold on and keep the faith. Let your children chase their dreams!” they concluded.

