Compact flagship vivo X200 FE to land in Philippines

The vivo X200 FE delivers high-end features in a sleek and portable form factor. It’s the smartphone that proves you don’t have to go big to go far.

MANILA, Philippines — The vivo X200 FE is officially landing in the Philippines on July 18, bringing with it a powerful new take on the flagship experience—compact in size, bold in style, and designed to keep up with your everyday rhythm.

Built for a new generation of self-starters, creators and go-getters, the vivo X200 FE delivers high-end features in a sleek and portable form factor. It’s the smartphone that proves you don’t have to go big to go far.

Compact size, maximum impact

One look and you’ll know the vivo X200 FE isn’t your average smartphone. It features a 6.31-inch flat screen, a slim 7.99mm profile, 71.76mm width, and weighs only 186g, perfectly built for one-handed use.

Inside, precision-stacked components give the phone a 1:1 balanced weight distribution, ensuring it feels just right in your hand. Even its minimalist rear camera design takes up only 9% of the back, keeping the look clean and the grip seamless.

Inspired by the modern “squircle” shape, a harmony of square and circle, the phone blends strength with softness, giving it a refined and confident feel. The Rhythm Eye camera design adds a subtle visual signature while enhancing comfort during use.

Finished with Metallic Sand Anti-Glare coating, the texture is about 40% smoother than traditional AG surfaces, delivering a tactile experience that feels as premium as it looks.

Bold colors that reflect you

Available in Blue Breeze and Black Luxe, the vivo X200 FE offers two stylish options to express your personality.

Blue Breeze captures clarity, creativity and calm, making it perfect for those with a free-spirited edge. Black Luxe, on the other hand, radiates timeless elegance and quiet strength that is made for professionals and minimalists alike.

Built to go wherever life takes you

Despite its delicate frame, the vivo X200 FE is tougher than it looks. With a structural frame made from aerospace-grade aluminum, it offers superior drop resistance while maintaining a lightweight feel.

It’s also IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance, meaning it can handle everyday spills, sudden rain, and rugged conditions with ease. Add in SGS Triple Protection Certification and Military-grade durability, and you’ve got a compact device ready for big adventures.

While most flagships are powerful but heavy, vivo answers today’s demand for lighter, more flexible lifestyles with a device that’s easy to carry with one hand, yet powerful in every way.

Mark your calendars! This compact powerhouse officially lands in the Philippines on July 18.

Stay tuned on vivo Philippines' website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X to be updated on the launch of the most-awaited X200 FE.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.