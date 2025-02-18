HONOR Philippines transforms digital retail experience with TikTok Shop breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines — HONOR Philippines is proving that tech innovation goes beyond devices; it extends to how brands connect with consumers. Through a bold and data-driven approach to e-commerce, the leading global provider of smart devices has emerged as a standout performer on TikTok Shop, leveraging the platform’s full ecosystem to drive visibility, engagement, and sales.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, HONOR recorded a 1.7x performance increase compared to Q1 to Q3, securing its place among TikTok Shop’s Top 20 brands in the Phones & Tablets category and ranking #13 overall. The brand’s success is rooted in a strategic fusion of product innovation, content creation and precision advertising, all guided by TikTok Shop’s ACE Indicator System, which focuses on Assortment, Content and Empowerment to measure and optimize seller performance.

By implementing targeted product drops, viral content strategies and high-impact ad placements, HONOR achieved a 174% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) in Q4 2024 compared to the first three quarters of the year. These results highlight the brand’s ability to translate digital engagement into tangible sales, setting a new standard for tech retail in the fast-evolving social commerce landscape.

Driving sales through strategic product launches

A key factor in HONOR’s success was its well-timed product launches and compelling offers tailored to TikTok Shop’s unique shopping experience. The introduction of the HONOR X7c during the 11.11 Paskong Panalo Sale served as a major growth driver, amplifying brand visibility during a peak sales period.

In addition, HONOR strengthened its online presence by rolling out exclusive discounts, including 10% off for the HONOR X9b during regular sales and up to 30% off with TikTok Pay Later. TikTok Pay Later is a credit-based payment method available on TikTok Shop, offering customers a "shop now, pay later" experience.

Eligible users can access credit limits of up to P50,000, repayable in up to 12 installments. This feature allows for flexible payment options, enhancing the shopping experience on TikTok. These incentives boosted sales and positioned HONOR as a top-performing brand within its category.

“We strategically time our product launches to coincide with major sales events, ensuring maximum consumer engagement and higher conversion rates," said Stephen Cheng, VP of HONOR Philippines.

"By aligning our releases with peak shopping periods, we create heightened anticipation and provide customers with exclusive deals, making our offerings even more compelling. On the other hand, TikTok Shop provides the perfect platform for us to showcase our innovations, offering customers both quality and value in a seamless shopping experience,” he added.

Optimizing product listings also played a crucial role in HONOR’s growth. By strategically highlighting each device’s unique selling points, the brand drove a 114% increase in Shop Tab GMV and a threefold increase in non-affiliate GMV, proving the effectiveness of its organic and affiliate-driven sales strategies.

Engaging content fuels consumer connection

HONOR Philippines has also leveraged the power of content-driven commerce, turning TikTok Shop into a hub for immersive shopping experiences. The brand conducted daily livestreams, averaging 12 hours per day, to directly engage with potential buyers and build real-time connections.

This commitment to live selling paid off significantly, leading to a 400% increase in Live GMV during the 12.12 Paskong Panalo sale compared to regular business days. Quarter-on-quarter, live selling revenue skyrocketed eightfold, demonstrating the growing consumer demand for interactive and engaging shopping experiences.

Beyond livestreams, HONOR also amplified its presence by participating in viral challenges and trending short-form content, further boosting customer interaction. One of its most successful sessions even recorded a gross profit margin (GPM) of 17.72, proving that highly engaging content translates directly into stronger sales.

Leveraging TikTok Shop’s tools for sustained growth

Beyond content and product strategy, HONOR Philippines has fully embraced TikTok Shop’s advertising and campaign ecosystem to strengthen its digital commerce leadership. The brand actively joined weekly and monthly platform-wide campaigns, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth.

HONOR also maximized TikTok Shop’s precision-targeted ad formats, including Product Showcase Ads (PSA), Video Shopping Ads (VSA) and Live Shopping Ads (LSA). This investment in digital advertising resulted in a 4.5x increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) and secured HONOR a spot among the top 11 brands in the Phones & Tablets category during the 12.12 sale.

“Our strategic approach to TikTok Shop’s ad solutions has been instrumental in reaching the right audiences and driving impactful results,” Cheng added. “By leveraging data insights and optimizing our campaigns, we’ve strengthened our visibility and customer connections, setting the stage for continuous growth.”

Setting the standard for digital retail excellence

As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, HONOR Philippines showcases how brands can successfully blend technology, content, and strategic marketing to thrive in the digital marketplace. Through well-timed product launches, immersive livestreams and data-driven ad placements, the brand has positioned itself as a leader in the competitive smart device industry.

“HONOR Philippines has truly leveraged TikTok Shop to its full potential, using the platform's unique tools to connect with local consumers in meaningful ways,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead at TikTok Shop Philippines.

“Their success is a testament to how TikTok Shop empowers local brands, like HONOR, to compete on a global scale by combining innovation with a deep understanding of their audience, whether through live sessions, exclusive promotions or creative content.”

Beyond its strong numbers, HONOR’s success underscores the transformative power of digital commerce. As the brand continues to refine its approach and expand its reach, it sets a compelling precedent for how businesses can thrive in the ever-evolving world of online retail.

For more information on HONOR Philippines’ latest offerings, visit their official TikTok Shop page.

Editor’s Note: This press release from HONOR Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.