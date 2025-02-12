New phone model ideal for freshwater photography

MANILA, Philippines — Phone brand Oppo has released its latest unit under its Reno series, which is capable of capturing photos after being splashed with fresh water.

The Reno13 Series 5G has an ingress protection rating of IP69, meaning it can be plunged six-and-a-half feet deep in fresh water for half an hour without a specialized case and it will still work just fine.

This feature is highlighted with the phone's specialized Underwater Photography Mode, which allows optimized focus, color, and contrast resulting in vibrant, distortion-free shots through the use of the volume buttons for capturing shots.

Outside of underwater photography, the Pro version of the new phone has three cameras (50 megapixel main, telephoto, selfie) all supported by Auto-Focus, as well as an 8 megapixel Ultra-Wide Angle Camera with a 116° field of view.

The regular version has an Ultra-Clear 50 megapixel main camera with a 1.8 focal length and a selfie camera with a 90° field of view, while the F 5G has a 50 megapixel main camera with a 1.8 focal length, a 32 megapixel selfie camera, and an eight megapixel Ultra-Wide Angle Camera.

Aiding in all kinds of pictures are artificial intelligence (AI) imaging features like the frames of the AI Livephoto, the edits of the AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Unblur, and the AI Reflection Remover, which can take out portions in mirror selfies.

RELATED: Phone brand launches new flagship with improved AI capacity