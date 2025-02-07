RELX introduces customizable vape with RELX WeCreate

GOVERNMENT WARNING: This product is harmful and contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance. This is for use only by adults and is not recommended for use by nonsmokers.

MANILA, Philippines — As part of RELX's Next Generation lineup, the global vape brand combines advanced features with sleek, modern design to deliver a new, customizable experience.

Introducing the RELX WeCreate—a closed-pod system designed for precision and personalization.

With its recent approval to carry the Philippine Product Standard Mark (PS License), RELX guarantees a product that is reliable, refined and crafted to the highest standards.

The RELX WeCreate is a breakthrough in customizable vaping technology, blending precision design with advanced features.

However, it’s important to highlight that vaping products are intended exclusively for adult smokers seeking alternatives to traditional cigarettes. The RELX WeCreate is not recommended for non-smokers, minors or pregnant individuals.

RELX WeCreate: A customizable experience

Designed for performance and precision, the RELX WeCreate is equipped with an 800mAh battery, providing up to seven to 15 days of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

The USB Type-C charging port ensures fast and convenient recharging, minimizing downtime.

A smart display also provides real-time information on battery status and other essential details, ensuring users remain informed and in control.

It also has an adjustable airflow system to balance flavor and smoothness, while the Mega Mesh Atomizer +30% Flavor Richness enhances consistency.

Safety is also a priority, with a built-in child lock feature to prevent unauthorized use.

For flavor enthusiasts, the RELX WeCreate offers 14 distinctive pod flavors:

Twisted Delight

Ruby Heart

Fresh Red

Tangy Gems

Purple Gems

Zesty Blue Gems

Golden Slice

Purple Snow

Zesty Duo

Tangy Chews

Menthol

Icy Zest Dew

Fragrant Ruby Dew

Ruby Red

Each pod is designed to complement the device's advanced technology, ensuring a consistent and satisfying vaping experience for legal-age nicotine users.

RELX WeCreate uses advanced technology and quality materials to provide adult smokers with a durable and reliable vaping option.

Additionally, it is certified to carry the Philippine Product Standard Mark (PS License), ensuring compliance with strict quality and safety standards.

Interested legal-age nicotine users can find their ideal RELX device today at authorized retailers and official RELX stores nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by RELX. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.