'123456' is most common corporate password in the world, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — "123456" is the most commonly-used password at work in the world, according to research conducted by password manager NordPass.

The password manager reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database taken from various publicly available sources without acquiring or purchasing personal data, covering 44 countries, including the Philippines.

NordPass has conducted this type of password review in the past, but it is the first time it collaborated with security platform NordStellar.

"123456" came out on top for the fifth time, being used over three million times. It was also the most-used corporate password in the Philippines as it came up almost 600 times.

The only time "123456" did not top the review was when the title went to "password," this year's No. 4 most-used behind "123456789" and "12345678."

"Password" came up in close second in the Philippines, with "123456789," "qwerty123," and "12345" making up the Top 5.

While variations of "qwerty," "password," and consecutive digits appeared in the review, some strange yet common passwords in the Philippines include "P0weranger" and "iloveyou."

The review found that 78% of the world's most common passwords can be cracked in less than a second, and that includes the Top 5 in the Philippines.

