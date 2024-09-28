New phone with AI enables same day, night photo quality

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese electronic company Xiaomi continues its collaboration with German camera and lens company Leica for the former's newest model in its flagship smartphone series.

The 14T Series is Xiaomi's 4th models with Leica cameras through its three-year partnership, with the phones' cameras improving in overall quality.

Just a few of the camera features include:

a triple camera system (main, telephoto, ultra-wide),

five focal lengths,

authentic Leica imagery (vibrant and authentic, plus portrait mode),

and Leica's signature watermarks.

The phones' cameras powered by Xiaomi AISP — an Artificial Intelligence (AI) computational photography platform — also contain the latest Leica Summilux optical lens and Light Fusion 900 image sensor for improved accuracy and capture speed.

The big kicker of the new models are that night or lowlight photography comes out the same as shots done in regular lighting.

Even videography gets a boost because of clips shot in default 2.39:1 aspect ratio; supports Cinematic Blur, Rack Focus; and even MasterCinema up to 4K recording on 30 frames per second.

Outside of the camera, the 14T has the smartest display yet as well as faster processors and maximized signal strength through an AI antenna.

Speaking of AI, advanced capabilites are applied across search, voice, text, image, and video for smoother use and transition.

These include:

AI Interpreter for live translation for conversations and online meetings;

AI Recorder, which distinguishes voices to format written copies via AI Notes;

AI Eraser Pro for quicker photo editing;

and AI Film, which does the video editing for the users on-the-go.

In a separate partnership with Google, the 14T comes with the generative AI chatbot Gemini and will be one of the first Xiaomi devices to have the Circle to Search feature.

The 14T also has the longest battery life yet for a Xiaomi smartphone at 15.7 hours of constant use, and the brand is also introducing for the first time ever the wireless 50W HyperCharge.

The two models in the 14T series come in 12+256GB and 12+512GB storage plus three colors options — Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black — though the Pro version also has a 12+1TB and only the standard version comes in a fourth Lemon Green color.

