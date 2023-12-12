WATCH: Burn calories while charging your device

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — “Sitting is the new smoking,” many researches have warned especially because increased sitting due to computer-based working and learning has been linked to sedentary behavior.

A sedentary lifestyle, said the United States’ National Institutes of Health, gives a person a 20 to 30% higher risk of death than those who regularly practice moderately intense physical exercises. Globally, inactivity has been associated to 32 million disabilities and 3.2 million deaths per year.

To help curb sitting as the new so-called “silent epidemic,” international tech company Acer recently unveiled in its “Conscious Technology for a Brighter Tomorrow” exhibition some of its new innovations, including the eKinekt BD 3 – a computer desk that dabbles as a stationary bike. The body energy from the bike is converted into electrical power for the chargers that can be connected to one’s mobile phone and/or computer.

The eKinekt BD 3, said Acer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Chen, is among the products they envision to be part of the “city of the future” or smart city.

Included in the company’s new “Conscious Technology” campaign is the Concept for Moving, wherein the company envisions a network of mobility stations with charging hubs, nimble e-bikes and e-scooters available to ease journeys, along with tools such as data-informed urban planning and prediction of micro-mobility infrastructure to help increase transportation access for more people and support infrastructure planning within smart cities.

By using a new technology like eKinekt BD 3, one would not only keep one's gadgets fully-charged; one can even save on electricity, prevent sedentary lifestyle and even develop some abs! — Video by Deni Bernardo

Editor's note: The tour to COP28 was hosted by Acer. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.