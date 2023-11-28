Fake or ‘OG’? Free jewelry checking using Philippines’ ‘most advanced’ diamond authenticator

MANILA, Philippines — How would you know if your diamond is real and not from “pwet ng baso”?

A quick Internet lookup shows there are at least 11 ways to test if a diamond is real, including exposing it to ultraviolet rays, fogging it with your breath, and inspecting its imperfections under a magnifying glass.

Tessera Jewelry offers a quicker and more precise solution: having your jewelry checked for free in their Greenbelt Makati pop-up and showrooms in 38 Rockwell, 1 Proscenium, Arton Strip in Katipunan, Quezon City and Ayala Abreeza, Davao.

The brand claims to be the first in the Philippines to have DiaTrue Mobile, a smart and portable device touted to be the most advanced technology in the Philippines in authenticating diamonds.

The gadget works by first, placing the jewelry inside it. It can check rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets – but they should be placed inside the machine for checking one at a time.

After a few presses of some buttons on its digital interface, the machine then starts to scan the diamonds and its composition. The machine would then show if the diamond is natural, synthetic or a mix of both.

The results of the scan are then included in the gem’s certification, including the diamond’s carat, clarity, cut and color or “4 Cs” that determine the diamond’s value.

Apart from the device, Tessera claims as also the country’s first jewelry brand to collaborate with International Gemological Institute (IGI).

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, Belgium, a major center for the global diamond trade, IGI targets to provide independent and unbiased certification for diamonds, gemstones and jewelry. At the time, there were few other gemological laboratories in the world, and most of them were affiliated with specific trade organizations. IGI claims to be one of the first laboratories to be truly independent, and it quickly became known for its high standards and commitment to accuracy and transparency.

According to Tessera, diamonds’ value continues to appraise despite the ongoing global inflation. While a diamond’s value is appraised depending on its 4 Cs or overall quality, having a global certification for its authenticity, such as from IGI and Kimberley Process, can make the gem sell faster or higher as a future investment.

Established in 2003, the Kimberley Process is an international system that certifies the diamonds as “conflict-free” or obtained from geographical areas where there are no ongoing armed conflict. — Photos, video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos