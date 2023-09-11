^

Chinese gadgets brand returns to the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 4:58pm
Chinese gadgets brand returns to the Philippines
Doogee has been relaunched for the Philippine market at the Crowne Plaza Galleria recently with its new line of smart tablets.
MANILA, Philippines — A pioneering global company headquartered in Shenzhen, China has returned to the Philippines, offering affordable Android-based gadgets. 

Doogee relaunched for the Philippine market at the Crowne Plaza Galleria recently with its line of smart tablets.

The decision to bring the brand to the country aligns with the brand’s vision for global expansion and its commitment to enrich the lives of individuals worldwide through accessible yet innovative technology. 

"We are very happy and excited to embrace the vibrant spirit of the Philippines that fills us with boundless excitement... we are passionate in our pursuit of providing products that resonate, products that simplify, and products that amplify the moments that matter most to Filipinos,” said Jack Ji, Doogee’s General Manager in the Philippines.

Its expansion into the Philippine market also highlights the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

The brand showcased its tablets for every need and budget, from the flagship entertainment smart tablet T30 Pro, to the affordable tablets T10 and T10S, which are ideal for students and young professionals.

“We’ve observed that the market have limited options when it comes to Android tablets, that’s why we decided to bring in the Doogee T Series first in the Philippines. Now, we can provide more viable options to every segment in the market, starting from students to professionals, dreamers, and creators. We can help every Filipino’s passions come to life without spending too much,” said Igue Bonifacio, Integrated Marketing Head.

The core of the brand’s s product philosophy is the belief that innovative technology should be accessible to all. Thus, the company endeavors to deliver feature-rich devices at competitive prices.

