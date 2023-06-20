^

Gadgets

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP: The next-level fast charge is launching soon

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 9:00am
Infinix NOTE 30 VIP: The next-level fast charge is launching soon
This cutting-edge device redefines the meaning of fast charging and battery longevity, setting new benchmarks for convenience and reliability.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Infinix has just unveiled its latest addition to the NOTE Series, the Infinix NOTE 30 VIP, which is launching on June 25.

This cutting-edge device redefines the meaning of fast charging and battery longevity, setting new benchmarks for convenience and reliability.

The NOTE 30 5G and 4G version was recently launched last May 30, with upgraded features from its predecessor—fast-charging and with bigger battery.

Infinix continues to push the boundaries of what it means to create a packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

Unleash the power of ultra-fast charging

Say goodbye to long waiting times and embrace the era of ultra-fast charging. Equipped with advanced charging capabilities, the NOTE 30 VIP takes your battery from zero to hero in record time. Keep an eye out for this model to know what the ultra-fast charging is truly capable of.

Unmatched battery performance

The importance of a long-lasting battery is highly regarded by Infinix for you to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

The NOTE 30 VIP is designed to deliver unparalleled endurance, ensuring that you never run out of juice when you need it most.

Equipped with a high-capacity battery and intelligent power management algorithms, this smartphone optimizes energy consumption to provide you with extended usage time. Stream movies, play games, and conquer your day without the worry of a dying battery.

 

Stay tuned for more updates on the NOTE 30 VIP and learn more about the Infinix NOTE 30 Series via the official Infinix website and Facebook page.

GADGETS IN STYLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls off neat tricks, now available in the Philippines
3 days ago

New flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls off neat tricks, now available in the Philippines

3 days ago
Here's what's magical in the new HONOR Magic 5 Pro.
Gadgets
fbtw
Be the vivo student and teacher this school year
Sponsored
3 days ago

Be the vivo student and teacher this school year

3 days ago
Teachers can use smartphones like vivo Y Series as a teaching aid to access websites, mobile apps and videos to engage their...
Gadgets
fbtw
Google's earthquake alert effectively warned Filipinos moments before quake
4 days ago

Google's earthquake alert effectively warned Filipinos moments before quake

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipinos were able to anticipate an earthquake largely because of Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System that...
Gadgets
fbtw
4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'
Sponsored
12 days ago

4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'

By Jap Tobias | 12 days ago
ASUS pushed the boundaries of design and technology in its latest iteration of ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED to make it the ideal...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania
Sponsored
14 days ago

vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

14 days ago
vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile...
Gadgets
fbtw
The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy
June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm

The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy

By Kristofer Purnell | June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm
Even at 27th place, the Philippines earned 66 points, a point higher than the global average. The country is behind Malaysia...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with