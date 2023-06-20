Infinix NOTE 30 VIP: The next-level fast charge is launching soon

This cutting-edge device redefines the meaning of fast charging and battery longevity, setting new benchmarks for convenience and reliability.

MANILA, Philippines — Infinix has just unveiled its latest addition to the NOTE Series, the Infinix NOTE 30 VIP, which is launching on June 25.

The NOTE 30 5G and 4G version was recently launched last May 30, with upgraded features from its predecessor—fast-charging and with bigger battery.

Infinix continues to push the boundaries of what it means to create a packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

Unleash the power of ultra-fast charging

Say goodbye to long waiting times and embrace the era of ultra-fast charging. Equipped with advanced charging capabilities, the NOTE 30 VIP takes your battery from zero to hero in record time. Keep an eye out for this model to know what the ultra-fast charging is truly capable of.

Unmatched battery performance

The importance of a long-lasting battery is highly regarded by Infinix for you to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

The NOTE 30 VIP is designed to deliver unparalleled endurance, ensuring that you never run out of juice when you need it most.

Equipped with a high-capacity battery and intelligent power management algorithms, this smartphone optimizes energy consumption to provide you with extended usage time. Stream movies, play games, and conquer your day without the worry of a dying battery.

Stay tuned for more updates on the NOTE 30 VIP and learn more about the Infinix NOTE 30 Series via the official Infinix website and Facebook page.