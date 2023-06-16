New flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls off neat tricks, now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — HONOR yet again proves itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the smartphone scene after it recently unveiled its newest flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro, which packs quality components and spectacular cameras in a sleek and stylish design.

This can now be experienced by Filipinos after now being made available in HONOR concept stores, partner retail stores and online shops via Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok starting June 16 for P59,990!

Why the price you ask? Here's what's magical in the new HONOR Magic 5 Pro.

Photographic wizardry

Living up to its reputation as the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera king for the first quarter of 2023, the HONOR Magic 5 Pro delivers an exceptional photography experience with its all-powerful Triple Main Camera system, comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 50MP Telephoto Camera.

Apart from impressive hardware, HONOR even pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone camera can capture with its upgraded, AI-Powered software called the HONOR Image Engine.

Shots by Peter Jan Icogo of GizGuide and Jet Ignacio taken using HONOR Magic5 Pro

The HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts an all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture feature, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. This means users can say goodbye to blurry or missed shots because the Millisecond Falcon Capture seizes motion in images precisely and swiftly as you need it to.

Additionally, the device also features the Ultra Fusion Computational Optics for game-changing zoom capabilities and a breakthrough AI Motion Sensing Capture that enables the camera to intelligently recognize and snap fast-moving scenes clearly.

Impressive display

In the display department, HONOR Magic5 Pro guarantees an immersive viewing experience whether you are browsing, gaming or reading with its 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display with a refresh rate of 120hz.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with a Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology which powers it to deliver peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits and clear visuals even under bright sunlight.

Moreover, it has a Discrete Display Chipset to improve the visual quality of moving images. This technology boosts video quality enhancement and motion-blur cancellation to further ensure users a better video viewing experience.

Making the device even better, HONOR demonstrates its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional product quality by making the device IP68 water and dust resistant, which means it can withstand dust, rain and water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Flagship performance

Under the hood of the HONOR Magic5 Pro is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform—the fastest mobile chipset yet—which makes up for an unrivaled flagship performance, enhanced productivity and entertainment at all times.

The device is also running on the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 which further maximizes the Honor Magic5 Pro's productivity capabilities through smart features like MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition.

Ultimately, to ensure that users can enjoy this device as much as they want, the HONOR Magic5 packs a super large 5,100mAH battery that can deliver a full day of uninterrupted usage. Complimenting this is the device's support for 66W Wired and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge for even faster charging time and less downtime.

Experience the magic of the HONOR Magic5 Pro

“Since the launch of HONOR Magic5 Pro, we have received an overwhelming amount of pre-orders which meant the world to us. This feat encourages us even more to provide the service our HONOR fans deserve,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

Available in Midnight Black and Meadow Green, the device can now be purchased online and offline for P 59,990 with FREE HONOR Band 6 smartwatch and HONOR X3 Lite Earbuds both worth P6,000 at select HONOR and partner dealer stores or online via Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop.

The device can also be availed via Home Credit for as low as P1,718 per month without insurance, P2,085 with insurance and on a 0% interest installment payment. It will also be available via Globe Postpaid Plan 2499 with a one-time cashout of P17,900.

For more updates and announcements, visit www.hihonor.com or follow HONOR on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/. — JAP TOBIAS