ZTE excites with latest Blade series, formally Introduces RedMagic 8PRO

(From left) Perry Ji, deputy director of Mobile Device Marketing Department, ZTE Corporation; Justin Li, CEO of Devices, South and East Asia, ZTE Corporation; Eric “Eruption” Tai, ZTE PH Mobile Phones Ambassador; Frank Chen, regional chief marketing officer, ZTE Corporation; and ; and Gavin Lian, General Manager for Devices, ZTE Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A new year always signals new beginnings and limitless possibilities. It’s the perfect time to take stock of where you are and focus on seizing new opportunities for growth. It can be something as simple as pursuing greener initiatives to big, complex goals such as taking on an entire industry.

ZTE, a global leader in technology innovation, is poised to do exactly the latter as they are diving headfirst into the competitive smartphone industry in the Philippines.

In a recent event graced by members of the media, ZTE Philippines unveiled two game-changing lines of mobile devices for the Filipinos—the Blade Series, which promises premium quality and high performance at an attractive price point, and the RedMagic 8PRO, the latest addition to the power gaming series.

“The Philippine smartphone market is as competitive as it gets. Plenty of brands are all vying for a bigger piece of the market share. We at ZTE are ready to dive in because we are confident that we have something amazing to offer for all segments,” ZTE Corporation Regional Chief Marketing Officer Frank Chen said.

Gavin Lian, general manager for Devices of ZTE Philippines shared to everyone the latest technology of the products unveiled. The ZTE Blade series comes in three different variants, the Blade V41 Vita, the Blade V40 Design, and the Blade V40S.

The Blade V41 Vita is the marquee product of the lineup, boasting of exquisite design and unlimited vitality. It has a powerful 50MP triple camera that provides crystal clear high definition images. The heart of the Blade V41 Vita is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor. It provides high performance with its blazing fast with its Octa-core 2.4GHz processor but still offers low power consumption to help with long lasting battery life.

The next model, the Blade V40 Design, is premium, elegant and stylish. It offers the same 50 MP triple camera like the V41 Vita, which gives the model access to amazing photography with its high definition output. You also get the full suite of key photography tools such as the bokeh camera and the macro camera. Whether you’re shooting food, landscapes, stunning night photos, or beautiful portraits, you’ll always get crystal clear shots.

The third model and the most affordable option is the Blade V40S. The Blade series is all about impeccable picture quality and the V40S is no different. The main camera boasts of 50MP resolution with a large f/1.8 aperture for low light photography. The bokeh depth camera is at 2MP at a 2.4 aperture, while the macro camera is 5MP with the same wide open 2.4 opening. It also has an anti-shake feature to help you get sharp photos even during low light situations.

The ZTE Blade V40 Design, Blade V40S and V41 Vita 5G are available online via Kimstore (https://bit.ly/ZTEKimstore) or through Cirebon and Qstar distributors nationwide.

Photo Release ZTE Blade V41 Vita 5G (top photo) and RedMagic 8Pro

Together with the Blade series, ZTE also proudly unveiled the RedMagic 8PRO, the latest line of the exciting RedMagic series from Nubia, which thrives to create the best gaming experience.

Professional host, athlete and gamer and a RedMagic user for years now, Eric “Eruption” Tai, was named the ZTE RedMagic 8PRO Ambassador and shared his amazing experience using the device. His first and foremost consideration as a gamer is unrivaled gaming experience enabling him to play without limits.

RedMagic 8PRO is loaded with the fastest chipset ever, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and paired with Red Core 2, its dedicated gaming chip LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0. It features True Full AMOLED Display + 2nd Generation Under-Display Camera for a bezel-less true full screen.

A master of endurance, RedMagic 8PRO includes fast 65W charging to go the long haul with two 3,000mAh batteries for a total of 6,000 mAh battery life and more than a full day of juice. Gamers can also experience rapid reaction with its 520 Hz Dual Shoulder Triggers for that perfect mobile gaming experience.

RedMagic 8PRO will be available by March at ZTE’s distribution partner Cirebon Trading.

ZTE will continue to leverage their extensive experience with telecommunications and information technology to bolster their smartphone line.

In closing, ZTE Philippine PR Manager Christine Tria reinforced that ZTE wants to make its presence felt and firmly leave a lasting footprint in the Philippines. She also mentioned the ZTE Privacy logo and Privacy Center that continues to comply with the applicable privacy protection laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we conduct businesses in.

Through ZTE’s website www.zte.com.cn, users can understand ZTE's privacy protection philosophy and objectives, check out the privacy protection features of our products, and most importantly, consult regarding privacy protection issues.

