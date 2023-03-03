HONOR unveils magic with launch of powerful, compact MagicBook X 14 and X 15

The new HONOR MagicBook X 14 and HONOR MagicBook X 15 deliver superb performance and a seamless user experience to take users from work to play.

Get free backpack and speaker during the pre-order period until February 28!

MANILA, Philippines — HONOR, the leading global provider of smart devices, unveiled the upgraded HONOR MagicBook X 14 and Magic X 15 equipped with 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors.

“With the huge success of HONOR X9a 5G, we are very excited to bring in the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 in the Philippine market to cater to the demand of the consumers who have been wanting to try ceaseless connectivity with their HONOR devices,” Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines vice president said.

The latest addition to HONOR X series serves a perfect device, especially for travelers and on-the-go individuals as the brand highlights its Share and Mutli-screen capability of the device.

Premium lightweight design, fullview display

Featuring a lightweight aluminum body, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 weighs just 1.38kg and is only 15.9mm thin, making it ideal for users who seek flexibility and want to use their device on the go, for work or play.

With a 14-inch stunning Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display, 4.8mm ultra-slim bezels on three sides and an 84% screen-to-body ratio, the MagicBook X 14 delivers an immersive viewing experience and superior picture quality, ensuring users can capture every detail on their screen.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, both the MagicBook X 14 and X 15 come with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free Certification, ensuring enhanced eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience while studying, working, or watching TV shows.

Seamless connectivity

For those who love to do multiple things at once, Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to view their smartphone screen and files on the laptop; users can simply drag, drop, and edit their files, using the same keyboard and mouse.

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 support multi-screen collaboration allowing users to multi-task between different devices. Users can seamlessly connect their smartphone with the laptop, dragging files across and making edits with one single keyboard.

A handy fingerprint reading power button enables instant access when starting up both devices for a more secure and effortless login experience.

11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 deliver an upgraded performance, enabling users to run multiple tasks at the same time at incredible speeds, offering greater productivity.

Ensuring an uninterrupted experience while gaming, both come with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan, enabling efficient heat dissipation to maintain a manageable temperature even during long periods of use. Along with a massive 56Wh battery, users can enjoy up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours of webpage browsing on a single full charge.

Pricing and availability

Starting from February 22, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-1135G7 version and i3-1115G4 versions will be available to purchase at the nearest HONOR Kiosks and online merchant stores at P27,990 with free backpack and speaker.

For those looking for a larger screen, the new HONOR MagicBook X 15 features 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-1135G7 version and i3-1115G4 versions come with a stunning 15-inch Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display, a screen-to-body ratio of 87% weighing just 1.56kg. It will be priced at P37,990 with free backpack and speaker.

