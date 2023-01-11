5 New Year's resolutions you can make happen with vivo

MANILA, Philippines — New year means new opportunities to conquer. It’s the perfect time to think about resolutions you want to achieve this year that will bring you closer to your desires in life.

Whether you aim to learn new skills, be healthier or simply do things better, it will be a huge convenience if there is a device that can guide you on your journey to complete your “new year, new me” objective.

To help kickstart a new chapter of your life this 2023, vivo shares a bucket list of resolutions to try while incorporating how its lineup of reliable smartphones can help you accomplish such goals.

1. Learn something new and practical

Learning is a life-long journey that can always bring long-term benefits. And since it’s the new year, challenge yourself to learn something new — a skill like computer programming, a hobby like playing a musical instrument or any practical knowledge such as learning a new language.

It’s easier said than done with the fast-paced lifestyle today, however, having a mobile device that promotes productivity like the vivo Y35 will be handy especially when it has a massive 16GB Dynamic RAM and 256GB ROM. It is essential to have a reliable device that can give you the ease to learn everything with only a few taps.

The vivo Y35 supports 44W FastCharge so you wouldn’t have to wait for a long time until your phone is fully charged to resume studying immediately. Plus, its massive 5000mAh battery can help it run for long hours, keeping you immersed in watching tutorial videos, attending online classes or reading how-to articles. These features can undoubtedly aid in making learning continuous and with fewer interruptions.

2. Start documenting your life

Don’t take photos just for the sake of it. One of the things that you should not regret is how you can’t look back on memorable life experiences. This year, start capturing moments with a greater purpose.

While you’re at it, try to take good photos and videos as well. You should look for a device with outstanding camera features that can make you want to document every little thing in your life.

The vivo V25 Series, which has a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing camera with extreme night vision, is a great tool to document both day and night moments that you want to keep for the longest time possible. The vivo V25 Series’ up to 50MP Eye autofocus selfie camera can also help you capture the smiles of the people with you during every encounter.

It also has a photochromic technology 2.0 feature to make sure your phone looks stylish when documenting these moments. Because aside from experience, the people we’re together with are also a big part of beautiful memories.

3. Always go for healthier options

Although very cliché, health will always be wealth. One of the most famous resolutions people list yearly is to become healthier. It means you should also be more knowledgeable and conscious about your food and drink intake.

The Internet, now a modern go-to consultant, offers a lot of information you can refer to for nutritious choices. Do your research, compare and find what’s best and more feasible for you.

Fret not as the vivo Y22s is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, up to 16GB dynamic RAM and ROM expandable to 1TB to assist you with minimal to no lags to get the healthier 2023 done.

4. Stay in touch with your loved ones

As you plan for a healthier, happier, and better year, you should also remember to allot more time to people who matter. Time is a valuable resource that you should not take for granted. As the new year begins, you should create more memories with your family.

However, various circumstances may prevent you from meeting your loved ones in person. vivo Y16, which has a wide 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with eye protection mode, can help with this challenge.

Scheduling a video call with them while you’re away from home or constantly checking up on them through messages can make a difference in keeping a strong relationship.

5. Travel more, in style

The easing of quarantine restrictions comes with better travel opportunities for all. While preparing for the trip, everyone will agree that you should also plan your OOTDs. Since the new year demands a new look, you can never go wrong with a fashionable smartphone to complement your style.

vivo Y02s and vivo Y02’s2.5D curvature slim frame and lightweight build fit this goal perfectly and would never feel like extra travel baggage. Instead, these vivo smartphones work like additional accessories that will add glam and style to your OOTD.

These vivo smartphones’ premium appearance will definitely capture the attention of anybody whenever and wherever you go.

The new year is better if matched with a vivo smartphone that will aid in accomplishing your resolutions. All smartphones in vivo’s current lineup are available in offline stores nationwide. Head to the nearest vivo concept store or kiosk to stand a chance to win in Paskong La vivo Loca which runs until January 31, 2023.

For more information, follow vivo’s official website and its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.