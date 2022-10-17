PIMS 2022: Electric cars boast of new features, technologies

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. finally competes in the electric age of the Philippine market with their all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle

MANILA, Philippines — The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) successfully held the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City recently, marking a successful return of the highly-anticipated biennial event after a four-year hiatus.

With the theme “Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good," this year's PIMS brought together the country's biggest car manufacturers and partners in raising awareness on the future of mobility through sustainable, economical and safer mobility solutions.

Different brands presented their electric-powered cars. Some are full electric while some are mild hybrid.

According to Toyota, while a full hybrid can drive on battery power alone and operate in fuel efficient, zero emissions mode up to 62% of the time on average (due to its powerful battery), a mild hybrid cannot drive on pure battery alone and therefore delivers considerably fewer benefits than a full hybrid.

Here are the cars launched at the recent PIMS:

BMX iX

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. finally competes in the electric age of the Philippine market with their all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The range of this iX is 370 kilometers which is ideal for daily drives to work, family vacations, and such.

It is an all-wheel drive system that evenly distributes the same amount of drive torque to the front and real wheels. The system generates up to 326hp and 630Nm maximum torque for ultimate performance.

BMW also debuts the latest iDrive display and operating syetem, which imrpoves drive and vehicle interaction through the BMW Live Cockpit Professional - allowing the driver to communicate with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV

Garnering positive reviews and gaining awards from C! Magazine, the Chery Tiggo 9 Pro PHEV lives up to its recognition as the “best hybrid vehicle" as the model is believed to possess sustainability through the power of electrification.

Running on 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/55 R18 and Radial tyres, the Chery Tiggo 9 Pro PHEV is highly known for its fuel-efficiency and engine power of 1496 cc — having 320 hp of power and 545 Nm of torque. It is also a seven-seater, four-wheeler vehicle, which comes to show that the subject is not just worthy of appreciation for its quality and aesthetic but for the purpose it may serve to families as well.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai IONIQ5 is a purely electrical exterior with a two-toned exterior to achieve an elegant vibe. The company said they value their customers’ experiences more than anything. This model is made to provide another layer of protection to its owners by having a 1,630 mm ground clearance and 2,610 mm wheelbase as to be prone to roads that are uneven or flooded. It also has a smartstream 1.5L engine, entailing an intelligent variable transmission technology.

When compared to the others, the Hyundai IONIQ5 is the only one that paid attention and made adjustments to the possible danger with non-ideal surfaces.

Kia EV6

Making its way to the market in early 2023, Kia delivers the EV6 all-electric crossover SUV carrying objectives to attain a net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050. From the name itself, EV6 is a full-electric car with a 77.4 kWh high-voltage battery pack, offering its future owner a 500 m drive only after a single charge using its 800V fast-charging feature.

Other than their potential contribution to sustainability, the vehicle offers a spacious interior, wing-type roof spoiler, and innovations that aid the safety of the driver like driver assistance system. This then adds up to their genuine desire of helping the world and its inhabitants.

Mazda CX-30

This is a fruit of M-hybrid technology that maximizes the kinetic energy being generated when the vehicle is in motion. When it comes to its aesthetic, the designers chose to target intricacy over the amount of details for it to have a bolder look.

This model has a SKYACTIV-G 2.0L engine with a front wheel drive as its drivetrain. It also utilizes a 24V lithium-ion battery pack with a sport.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Holding the title of being the most globally known plug-in hybrid electric SUV and best-selling PHEV-based sports-utility vehicle, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV traces its excellence way back in 2013.

Realizing their vision of producing an eco-friendly model, this model's battery life spans from eight to 10 years, of course, with frequent charges. Additionally, this model has been performing well in reliability surveys since the day it was released, which implies its consistency.

Nissan Kicks

This is known for being electric-driven and gas-charged. It also claims to be fuel-efficient, technologically advanced, and customer-safety focused. Apart from its interior and exterior appearance, the uniqueness of Nissan Kicks lies in its features of having Nissan Connect, six SRS airbags, and a Vehicle Dynamic Control. E-Power EL, E-Power VE, and E-Power VL variations are also available

Suzuki Ertiga

It is a model that focuses on the collaboration of comfort and convenience. With its stylish exteriors, the model comes in 10 colors. When it comes to its interior, it is easily assumed that its design is more for familial use and hence, a bit homy. Likewise, they made even the smallest detail functional.

Other than that, this model has a new engine and transmission which prompts fuel efficiency. It also has a K15B engine model and 1,462 cc displacement.

Toyota Camry GRS

Being one of the HEV variants launched by Toyota Motor Philippines, the Toyota Camry GRS is a five-seater vehicle with an engine type of 16-Valve DOHC, 4-Cylinder, In-line, VVT-iE (Intake) and VVT-I (Exhaust), and a fuel capacity of 50L. Its engine power is 2,487cc with its wheels being 18” alloys. Not just adhering to the goal of sustainably, the model also has the capability to deliver a high-caliber performance with a polished, refined styling.



RELATED: Car sales continue to climb in September