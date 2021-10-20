



































































 




   

   









Facebook to change name to focus on building metaverse

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 2:10pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media giant Facebook is planning to change its name next week for them to focus on building its metaverse.



According to The Verge, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28. 



Zuckerberg said last July that the company will transition from being a social media company to a metaverse company. 



“We will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company,” he said in an interview. 



“It's going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the Internet evolves after the mobile Internet. And I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company, too, really doubling down in this area,” he added. 

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

