How to teach kids to be Internet responsible: Google shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Are your kids into virtual learning during the pandemic?

Google Philippines recently shared tips on how parents can teach their kids to be responsible online.

During a live Facabook webinar last Friday, Google Philippines and Mommy Mundo launched the #InternetAwesomeParents webinar series to learn more about “Teaching your kids to be better netizens.”

Below are the tips from Google Philippines and Mommy Mundo that can help parents in teaching digital responsibility to kids.

Tell them to think and act responsibly online

The Golden Rule applies in the digital world. Teach kids that if it’s something they wouldn’t say or do to someone in person, then it is not proper in the online space as well.

Protect passwords

Passwords are important in this digital age. Teach them to safeguard their personal information by creating a strong and unique password. Replace letters with symbols and numbers. Make it memorable, but avoid using personal information like names or birthdays.

Avoid sharing personally identifiable information

Personally identifiable information or PII pertains to information that can reveal someone’s identity which may violate a person’s privacy. Examples of PII include names, birthdays, addresses and phone numbers, among others. Help kids understand the importance of protecting their PII and not sharing it on social media. Teach them as well to respect the privacy of friends and family online by not identifying people by name in public profiles and pictures.

Be careful of dangerous sites and scammers

Be sure that your children will avoid downloading from file-sharing websites and don’t accept files or open email attachments from unknown people. Using an antivirus software is also helpful, but be sure to update it regularly.

Exercise critical thinking

Help your children to learn how to verify information on social media by simply checking other sources or using Google Search. For children who use online resources for homework or research requirements, make sure they understand that copying and pasting content directly from a website may be considered as plagiarism, especially if without citation.

Know where children go online

It is advisable to supervise younger children when they use the Internet and tools such as Family Link can help. For older children, it is a must to have an open and healthy discussion about Internet use -- what is appropriate for them and not. It is important that they understand these boundaries. Parents and guardians may also set rules like scheduling online time and putting gadgets aside during meal or family hours.

Tune in to the upcoming episodes “Ensuring your kids safety online” on September 22 and “Setting boundaries with technology for your kids” on September 29, both at 8 p.m. at the Mommy Mundo Facebook page.