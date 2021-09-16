Moshi rounds up top accessories for iPad, MacBook

MANILA, Philippines — There's no doubt that an increasing number of students, creatives and business professionals are choosing a MacBook over a PC or other solution as their primary productivity device.

The iPad has also quickly become many consumers' number one choice when it comes to tablet and ultra-portable computing.

While the iPad continues to improve both in terms of performance and functionality, there's no doubt that with the right accessories, an iPad can become an even more productive, more useful tool for a range of users including students, parents, travelers and businesses.

Moshi designs some of the industry's most innovative MacBook and iPad accessories. It has developed new products directly with Apple's engineering group, giving Moshi a competitive advantage to provide tailored solutions and functionality for the latest devices.

Together with the industry-leading 10-year Global Warranty, you can be assured that you will stay productive in the office, at home or on the road with MacBook and iPad accessories by Moshi.

We've rounded up our top MacBook and iPad accessories from the extensive range which can help you maximize the protection and connectivity of your devices.

1. iGlaze for MacBook

Your new MacBook is a significant investment and you've probably purchased it with the intention of taking it with you to work, school or when you travel. While there's no doubting that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are some of the most portable and travel-friendly laptops out on the market, it doesn't take much for that lovely brushed metal exterior to show scratches, chips and dents from a life on the road.

Moshi's iGlaze slim hardshell cover for MacBooks is precision designed to hug the device's frame, protecting it from scratches and bumps while still allowing access to all ports. Sturdy rubberized feet on the base prevent slipping on most surfaces and elevate the device to encourage airflow.

2. Versacover for iPad

There may be many imitators, but VersaCover folding iPad cover is the original three-way folding stand case for iPad and we're quite proud of it! With a design inspired by origami, this intelligent little case transforms instantly to give you the best viewing angle for the task at hand; whether you're typing, watching videos, browsing or reading.

When not in use, your iPad is protected 360° and precision cutouts provide access to the camera, power button and ports. There’s also support for the iPad's sleep and wake functions so the device will turn on and off as you open and close the cover.

As an added bonus, VersaCover's magnets can also be used to hang your iPad on a metal surface such as a whiteboard or refrigerator while you're teaching, cooking or just have your hands full.

3. iVisor AG

The iPad's screen, as well as MacBook's stunning Retina screen, are probably one of its most vulnerable features—it can easily be scratched or smudged, not to mention the build-up of fingerprints from daily use.

Moshi's iVisor screen protector is washable and reusable with a patented triple-layer construction to ensure 100% bubble-free application. An anti-glare coating improves screen clarity and reduces eye strain over long viewing periods.

The iVisor AG screen protector for iPad features proprietary EZ-Glide™ treatment that provides enhanced touchscreen maneuverability and Apple Pencil performance. iVisor can be washed with water and a mild detergent and applied over and over again

4. ClearGuard

Anyone who has used a laptop keyboard for an extended period knows how quickly it can accumulate dirt and grease from your fingers and also how difficult it is to clean effectively.

ClearGuard keyboard protector is a washable and reusable solution for MacBooks designed to not only protect from finger grease but also prevent expensive damage caused by spilt liquid seeping through the keyboard. At just 0.1 mm thick, ClearGuard is practically invisible and won't affect keys' tactile feedback, backlighting or the closure of the MacBook's lid.

5. Symbus Mini

If you need a hub which you can use at home or the office and take with you when you head out, look no further than the 7-in-1 Symbus Mini; the world's most powerful portable hub solution.

Symbus Mini expands a single MacBook USB-C port to provide HDMI 2.0 (4K/60 Hz/HDR), SD and microSD card slots, dual USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C charging pass-through up to 70 W.

When not in use, the magnetic cable management system keeps the built-in USB-C cable and connector stashed neatly away to prevent damage.

No matter whether you're downloading footage at a shoot, working from a hotel room or conference center or looking for a full desktop setup from your laptop at home, Symbus Mini is the only USB-C hub you'll ever need.

6. Muse 13"

An ultra-versatile Muse 13" 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve is a carry solution with a zipper-free opening, soft microfiber lining and storage compartment.

When it's time to work, a folding 15° stand places MacBook at the optimal angle for typing while also allowing airflow for enhanced cooling during intensive applications.

