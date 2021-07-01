Chris Evans is TECNO's global brand ambassador









































































 




   







   















Chris Evans is TECNO Mobile's global brand ambassador
Chris Evans debuted as TECNO’s celebrity ambassador in May during a online product launch. He will be featured in TECNO’s brand campaigns in emerging markets. 
                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, announced its partnership with internationally renowned actor Chris Evans as its brand ambassador.



Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, the charismatic Evans embodies many of the qualities that have been synonymous with TECNO, especially the ‘Stop at Nothing’ brand philosophy, which aims to inspire people to always keep ‘young at heart’ and never stop pursuing excellence.



“I am happy to partner with TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand which provides consumers in emerging markets with the newest smartphone technology. Whether it’s a phone call with someone you love or an image you capture to keep as a meaningful memory, smartphone technology is at the center of it all. It is really inspiring to work with such a great brand that stops at nothing to encourage people in those markets to explore more possibilities," Evans said. 



For his part, TECNO Mobile General Manager Stephen Ha said, “TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. Chris Evans embodies TECNO's brand motto ‘young at heart’ and the pursuit of excellence.



"This partnership with him enhances TECNO's continuous global footprint and helps to highlight the brand’s upgraded product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic and constantly pioneering. I firmly believe the association will bring us an opportunity to grow within our existing customer base and enable us to go further on the brand globalization," Ha continued. 



The partnership with Evans is another milestone for TECNO after its association with Manchester City Football Club.



This is part of TECNO global brand upgrading strategy, which aim to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers through the innovation, technological and artistic progression in the emerging markets worldwide.



Evans led the launch of TECNO CAMON 17 in May, and greeted everyone in a virtual video. He will be featured in TECNO’s brand campaigns in emerging markets.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

