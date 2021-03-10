Gamdias Hermes M5: This icy-looking gaming keyboard is right on the budget

The GAMDIAS Hermes M5 is a mechanical gaming keyboard with ice-cold colors for a specific aesthetic.

Design

The Hermes M5 has a striking ice-blue theme, with white and blue keycaps and an ice blue backlight. It’s reinforced with an aluminum metal plate that adds sturdiness to the keyboard and lends itself to the cold theme.

It’s a good-looking keyboard, that with the right setup, will look amazing.

Features

It comes equipped with 6 lighting effects, 5 on-board memory profiles and 5 levels of backlight illumination. The decision to stick to an ice blue backlight instead of offering RGB lighting is interesting. While this does lean further into the icy look others might prefer having the customizability of RGB.

It uses blue GAMDIAS certified mechanical switches, and not Cherry MX switches. The GAMDIAS switches are clicky, and have decent travel. If you’ve got heavy typing fingers, take note.

Specs

Key Switch — GAMDIAS certified mechanical switches

Keystroke Lifecycle — 50 Million

Dimensions — 436 x 127 x 35 mm

Weight — 797 g

Built-in Memory — 32KB

Polling Rate — 1,000Hz

Backlighting — Blue LED and 5 levels of brightness

Anti-Ghosting — Yes, N-Key rollover

Cable Length — 1.5m

Interface — USB

Retail price

P2,595

Conclusion

The GAMDIAS Hermes M5 is a decent mechanical gaming keyboard that has a solid build and a lot of style. Its bright, approachable design can appeal to both gamers and non-gamers.

--

Are you a gamer? You might want to check out our coverage of Philippine esports