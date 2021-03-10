THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Gamdias Hermes M5: This icy-looking gaming keyboard is right on the budget
The Gamdias Hermes M5
Philstar.com

Gamdias Hermes M5: This icy-looking gaming keyboard is right on the budget

Norman Tan (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 3:20pm

The GAMDIAS Hermes M5 is a mechanical gaming keyboard with ice-cold colors for a specific aesthetic.

Design

The Hermes M5 has a striking ice-blue theme, with white and blue keycaps and an ice blue backlight. It’s reinforced with an aluminum metal plate that adds sturdiness to the keyboard and lends itself to the cold theme.

It’s a good-looking keyboard, that with the right setup, will look amazing.

Features

It comes equipped with 6 lighting effects, 5 on-board memory profiles and 5 levels of backlight illumination. The decision to stick to an ice blue backlight instead of offering RGB lighting is interesting. While this does lean further into the icy look others might prefer having the customizability of RGB.

It uses blue GAMDIAS certified mechanical switches, and not Cherry MX switches. The GAMDIAS switches are clicky, and have decent travel. If you’ve got heavy typing fingers, take note.

Specs

Key Switch — GAMDIAS certified mechanical switches
Keystroke Lifecycle — 50 Million
Dimensions — 436 x 127 x 35 mm
Weight — 797 g
Built-in Memory — 32KB
Polling Rate — 1,000Hz
Backlighting — Blue LED and 5 levels of brightness
Anti-Ghosting — Yes, N-Key rollover
Cable Length — 1.5m
Interface — USB

Retail price

P2,595

Conclusion

The GAMDIAS Hermes M5 is a decent mechanical gaming keyboard that has a solid build and a lot of style. Its bright, approachable design can appeal to both gamers and non-gamers.

--
Are you a gamer? You might want to check out our coverage of Philippine esports

GAMING KEYBOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Filipino-designed 'Vaccine Queue Calculator' finds your place in line for shots
4 days ago
Filipino-designed 'Vaccine Queue Calculator' finds your place in line for shots
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
“Pang-ilan ba ‘ko sa pila?”
Gadgets
fbfb
Hi, Robot: Japan's android pets ease virus isolation
8 days ago
Hi, Robot: Japan's android pets ease virus isolation
By Harumi Ozawa | 8 days ago
Nami Hamaura says she feels less lonely working from home thanks to her singing companion Charlie, one of a new generation...
Gadgets
fbfb
The luxurious Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with custom-designed accessories
10 days ago
The luxurious Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with custom-designed accessories
10 days ago
Aside from its magnificent exterior, its specs are equally promising.
Gadgets
fbfb
LIST: 4 huge perks of gaming on big screen laser TV
Sponsored
15 days ago
LIST: 4 huge perks of gaming on big screen laser TV
15 days ago
Experience a whole new world of gaming with a Hisense 100” Laser TV this 2021.
Gadgets
fbfb
All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs
18 days ago
All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs
18 days ago
With the growing demand and changing needs of today’s mobile gamers, vivo introduces the gem that is in Y31: an all-day...
Gadgets
fbfb
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
20 days ago
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 days ago
Our gadgets have undoubtedly served as our lifeline during this pandemic.
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with