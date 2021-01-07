Bricks that could be more valuable than gold: Lego Technic launches first ever Ferrari-designed model

MANILA, Philippines — Toys have become more than playthings. They've become collectibles that are nostalgic reminders of past childhoods and investments that could be worth millions in a few years' time.

For toy collector Ed Uy, it's a passion that has even helped him cope with feelings of sadness and anxiety during this pandemic.

"I would wake up in the middle of the night and just look at my toyshelf. When I was starting, I would only buy toys kapag sobra pagod ko or may problema ako. Therapy ko just looking at them," he told Philstar.com.

It's an addicting hobby, one that has seen him rack up collectibles of his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC characters. He also has those popular Lego minifigures.

He shared it could cost a lot to collect certain toys. For example, Marvel legends line could cost around P1, 200 to 4,000 per set while "hot" toys are around P7,000 to P25,000. Statue figures could start at P10,000.

These figures could be intimidating but these shouldn't be discouraging especially for those who are into toys and collectibles and also who would want to see some form of investment. Yes, these toys could mean money in the long run.

In the Cnet.com article titled "Lego bricks outshine gold bars as investments, study finds" dated January 28, 2019, it cited a study from Russia's Higher School of Economics. The study said that Lego did better than traditional investments like gold, stocks and bonds by yielding an average return of "about 11 percent from 1987 to 2015."

Lego even has among the rarest and most expensive sets on record as reported in the Syfy.com article "10 of the rarest, most expensive Lego sets money can buy" dated January 30, 2019. These include the Taj Mahal 10189 with the original price at $299.99 during its release in 2008. The report said a toy collector could fetch this in its sealed box at $2,500. Also in the list are the Statue of Liberty 3450 and the Hans Solo on His Tauntaun LLCA53-1.

Just like these pieces with their historic feats, Lego Group recently unveiled its latest model, the Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE #51, the first ever Technic model to be designed with Ferrari and continues the more than 15 year-long partnership between the two brands.

The racetrack icon is replicated in minute detail. It features front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel emblazoned with the Prancing Horse badge. Original race number, sponsor stickers and the authentic Tricolore paintjob add the perfect finish.

The 48-cm (19-inch) long racing model is crafted from 1,677 Technic elements, making it a rewarding and absorbing build for older builders aged 18+ who love endurance racing, motorsport and Ferrari cars.

The Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is available across Lego Certified Stores in the Philippines, priced at P10,999.75.

Having the chance to recreate a Ferrari in Technic form is a childhood dream come true for Lego Technic designer Lars Krogh Jensen.

“Ferrari is renowned for their truly incredible vehicles so I knew I had to push the boundaries of the Technic system to do justice to the dominating racetrack idol. This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE. The build is a great challenge for any fan who appreciates excellent design and is interested in learning more about the engineering and technology that goes into crafting such an impressive car," he said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari Competizioni GT Official driver, was impressed by the car model.

“When I was a kid I played quite often with Lego bricks, so when I saw this reproduction of the Ferrari 488 GTE I was really impressed, especially considering some of the features they managed to replicate. I have to say that to see a Technic model of a car that I raced and carried my name on has made me very proud.”

To get more people into the toy collecting habit, the Lego Group announced today a review of its recommended pricing for all new products that are available at its Certified Stores and retail partners in the Philippines from January 2021.

Rohan Mathur, Marketing Director, Southeast Asia at The Lego Group, said: “The (brand's) System of Play prepares a child for life as it appeals to the imagination while developing the creative urge and joy of creation. These are skills that are increasingly important for the holistic development of our younger generation. As part of our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, our review of the recommended retail pricing for all new products in the region will enable greater accessibility of play among our fans and families as we empower children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners.”

In the new year, shoppers can look forward to the launch of more than 100 new sets, including from the brand's Duplo, City and Friends lines. The Duplo assortment offers the new Mickey and Minnie Birthday Train and My First Unicorn sets for toddlers. City, meanwhile, offers the new Fire Rescue Helicopter based on the brand's City Adventures TV series. Similarly, the Friends line is for celebrating dreams as it helps kids to explore and deepen their interests and identities based on real-life settings.

The 2021 sets will see a focus on sustainability and modern living to educate children of its importance to our society. For example, the Friends characters can go on a road trip with the new electric car featuring a removable roof, as well as a wind turbine charging station. The Heartlake City will also have an organic cafe that retails sandwiches and smoothies made with home-grown fruits and vegetables. There is also a juice bike to deliver these fresh smoothies, as well as a recycling area where children can learn to sort the disposables.

For those who are thinking of starting into the toy collecting hobby, Uy shared valuable tips.

"The most basic tip siguro is first choose a line. Mamili ka Lego, Marvel, Transformers, etc. or if pwede mo pa ma-narrow down, choose a particular character lang halimbawa, Spiderman or Harry Potter or Superman. Then, next and medyo difficult is to set or define your budget na hanggang dito lang unless na holy grail ('yung pinaka gusto mo na toy)," he shared.

He added that if one is into toy collection with the idea of selling them in the future, one should collect the rare ones or limited-edition.

The most important tip, however, is to enjoy and have fun!