The iPhone 12 is coming! Hereâ€™s the breakdown from Apple announcement

The iPhone 12 is coming! Here’s the breakdown from Apple announcement

MANILA, Philippines — How’s your holiday gift shopping coming along? It’s a little late in the year, but it looks like Apple’s still got something up its sleeve.

Speculation over, they’ve announced the iPhone 12. Here’s the breakdown.

The 6.1” iPhone 12 and the 5.4” iPhone 12 Mini will have the same technologies and specs, with the only difference being screen size. The iPhone 12 was announced at US$799 (P38,900), with the iPhone 12 Mini at US$699 (P34,000).

Here are the key features of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini:

5G Capability across all smartphones

OLED Super Retina XDR Display with Ceramic Shield

A14 Bionic Chip

Night mode for the f/1.6 Wide, f/2.4 Ultra Wide, and Selfie cameras

4K Video Recording and Night mode Time Lapse

Wireless charging

MagSafe accessories for the iPhone

IP68 rating up to 6 meters

The Pro difference:

LiDAR scanning technology for 6x faster autofocus in low light

A 47% larger image sensor for better photos on the Wide camera (for the Pro Max)

Additional Telephoto camera on the back (52mm on the Pro, 65mm on the Pro Max)

Sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (for the Pro Max)

Apple ProRAW photo capture and editing

HDR video recording

Dolby Vision HDR recording and editing

Prices for the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro start at US$999 (P48,500), and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at US$1099 (P53,000). These are likely a few thousands of pesos pricier once made available in the Philippines considering taxes, shipping and the distributors’ cut.

Apple will be removing lightning headphones and power adapters from the box in a bid to reduce carbon footprint. Something to remember when you’re on your way to grab the new iPhone.