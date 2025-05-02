A gift as precious as her

The Sakura Jewelry Set is the perfect gift to celebrate her love in the most blooming way.

MANILA, Philippines — There is no love like that of a mother, gentle yet strong, tender yet unwavering. She gives without asking, supports without hesitation, and loves without limits. This Mother’s Day, mom deserves a special moment to feel our appreciation and love.



Show the depth of your love with a gift that reflects the timeless elegance and beauty she embodies. Here are five exquisite, classic pieces from Mikana that speak volumes without uttering a single word.

1. Sakura Jewelry Set, the perfect gift to celebrate her love in the most blooming way

Inspired by the delicate beauty of cherry blossoms, each piece captures the essence of springtime elegance. It’s a timeless way to show her just how much she blossoms in your life.

2. Tadeo Long Wallet, a stylish and practical gift she’ll use everyday

With its sleek design and multiple compartments, it keeps her money organized without sacrificing style. It's a thoughtful blend of fashion and function she’ll appreciate every time she reaches for it.

Available in various colors: black, pink, gray, beige, mint green, red, beet red, and brown.

3. Namiko Bag, a total game-changer for the on-the-go mom

Whether she's juggling work, errands or playdates, this bag has her covered. Its thoughtful design keeps everything organized, making it the perfect mix of practicality and fashion for moms who do it all.

Available in colors black and white.

4. Seiren Heels, made for the mom who balances discipline and warmth

With its sharp, pointed look, it offers a confident style perfect for taking charge at work, while keeping her comfortable throughout the day. The heels reflect her strength and kindness, offering a balance between professionalism and elegance that she can wear with pride, whether at the office or with her family.

5. Blossom Bliss Perfume Collection, a floral touch of grace for every mom

Gifting your mom with the Blossom Bliss Perfume Collection is the perfect way to celebrate every mom’s natural grace. With its delicate floral notes, this collection captures the essence of femininity and warmth, adding a touch of elegance to her everyday moments. It brings love and care to each wear, making her feel cherished and appreciated.

For the woman who has given everything, a gift from Mikana is one beautiful way to say thank you. Thoughtful, timeless, and precious. Just like her.

Shop with your mom at the SM City Fairview and Festival Mall or you can shop online via Shopee, TikTok and Lazada for fast and convenient shopping.

Editors Note: This press release for Mikana is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.