Unwrap the joy of gift giving with SM Beauty’s Holiday Gift Express

MANILA, Philippines — Between choosing the perfect gift and wrapping it in the prettiest bows, gift-giving can be a lot. But don’t forget: giving something practical yet personal to those you love doesn’t have to be stressful.

Ignite your love this holiday season by surprising your loved ones with curated and personalized gift sets from SM Beauty. The SM Beauty Gift Express features a wide array of beauty and wellness finds until January 1—it's the perfect opportunity to spread joy and pamper your loved ones!

Like the gift that keeps on giving, SM Beauty brings even more deals with up to 30% off on Watsons Brand products such as relaxing body washes, soothing lotions and fresh fragrances from December 16 to 25 just in time for the holiday rush.

The joy of Christmas continues until the New Year with special bundles such as Watsons Brand Collagen 5 plus 1 Mask and Watsons Baby Bath bundles. Get up to 30% off deals on Watson’s sun-savers such as the Watson Brand Dermaction plus Advanced Sun Solar Barrier Water Drop Cream Gel, available from December 26 to January 1.

Wrap up your gifting journey with a free gift tag and gift wrapping when you purchase participating products in participating SM Stores from December 20 to 22. Check out the following SM Store branches for more freebies: SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall, and SM BF Parañaque. These freebies are available only until supplies last, so be sure to shop soon!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.