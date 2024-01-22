OMEGA at the Emmys

MANILA, Philippines — The annual salute to the small screen attracted some of the biggest names, including high-profile friends of OMEGA and fans of the brand’s timepieces.

Here are the talented individuals who wore OMEGA timepieces at the 2024 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. A dream cast for any series showrunner.

Ariana DeBose

Nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the OMEGA Friend of the Brand wore an elegant OMEGA De Ville Trésor 36mm in Moonshine Gold.

Watch Reference: 428.55.36.60.04.001

Theo James

Nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, White Lotus star and Friend of the Brand Theo James wore the OMEGA Constellation Globemaster 41mm in Sedna Gold on a leather strap.

Watch Reference: 130.53.41.22.03.001

James Marsden

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, James wore an OMEGA De Ville Trésor 40mm in steel on a leather strap.

Watch Reference: 435.13.40.22.01.001

Colman Domingo

The actor Colman Domingo wore an OMEGA De Ville Trésor 40mm in steel on a leather strap with diamond bezel.

Watch Reference: 435.18.40.21.02.001

Young Mazino

Nominated in the category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Young wore the OMEGA De Ville Prestige 41mm in steel on a leather strap.

Watch Reference: 434.13.41.20.02.001

Phil Dunster

Nominee Phil Dunster wore an OMEGA De Ville Prestige 41mm in yellow gold and steel on a leather strap.

Watch Reference: 434.23.41.21.02.001

Bill Hader

Nominee in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Bill Hader wore an OMEGA De Ville Trésor 40mm in steel on a leather strap.

Watch Reference: 435.13.40.22.06.001