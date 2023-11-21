^

Fashion and Beauty

Embracing authenticity with every strand: The rise of a homegrown Filipino hair care brand

Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 3:00pm
for Babe Formula
Embracing authenticity with every strand: The rise of a homegrown Filipino hair care brand
Paula Hilario envisioned a brand committed to sulfate-free, silicone-free, salt-free and paraben-free solutions, wrapped in captivating pastel packaging.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the pandemic’s chaos, Paula Hilario, a young entrepreneur at 27, stepped into the spotlight with Babe Formula—a hair-care brand that’s been turning heads. The buzz began on TikTok, where her story mesmerized over two million viewers and counting.

Imagine a TikTok post that took the internet by storm—a tale of grit, dreams and a venture that defied odds. Hilario’s journey is more than a business success—it’s an inspiring adventure that will keep you glued to the screen.

In a candid conversation, Hilario shared her rollercoaster ride into the hair care world and the birth of Babe Formula. She had been a serial entrepreneur, juggling small business ideas while freelancing. But health issues began to stack up, leading to frequent hospital visits.

Then, in November 2019, she took a leap of faith into the distributorship world, aiming for the hair-care niche. It was a bold move in a market saturated with trends and dominated by big commercial brands.

In spite of it all, her driving force was personal: the quest for the perfect hair-care products for her specific needs, which would eventually cater to others’ as well.

Hilario envisioned a brand committed to sulfate-free, silicone-free, salt-free and paraben-free solutions, wrapped in captivating pastel packaging that made people believe it was an international brand—a blend of effectiveness and aesthetics.

What most people didn’t know though was that Hilario’s journey wasn’t a smooth sail. At first, manufacturers were hesitant, and branding was a struggle. Yet, her persistence triumphed.

Today, Babe Formula stands tall, catching the eye of Filipino consumers, celebrities, even big e-commerce platforms and publishing companies.

Grounded in honesty and authenticity, Babe Formula’s ethos mirrors Hilario’s values: a commitment to quality and supporting others with hones products that actually work. Her passion echoes in every bottle, setting a new standard in the hair care industry.

Hilario’s story isn’t just about entrepreneurship; it’s about resilience, determination and proving that dreams can be reality. Babe Formula isn’t just a brand; it’s a statement in the beauty industry, a testament to Hilario’s unwavering spirit. Join her as she transforms the hair care landscape, one bottle at a time.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Babe Formula. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

HAIR CARE

LOCAL BRANDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Inclusivity, historic wins at Miss Universe 2023
2 days ago

Inclusivity, historic wins at Miss Universe 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua bested 84 other international delegates at the close of the glitzy rites to be crowned...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Something fishy': Rhian Ramos tweets as Miss Universe Top 5 with Philippines trends; Filipinos thank Michelle Dee
2 days ago

'Something fishy': Rhian Ramos tweets as Miss Universe Top 5 with Philippines trends; Filipinos thank Michelle Dee

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Rhian Ramos tweeted a cryptic comment just as pictures of the Philippines in the Top 5 from the official Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Michelle Dee wins Spirit of Carnival Award at Miss Universe 2023, other special awards
2 days ago

Michelle Dee wins Spirit of Carnival Award at Miss Universe 2023, other special awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Despite exiting Miss Universe 2023 at the Top 10, the Philippines' Michelle Dee managed to take home two wins from the 72nd...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Thank you for raising our flag with me': Michelle Dee sends love to Filipinos after Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finish
2 days ago

'Thank you for raising our flag with me': Michelle Dee sends love to Filipinos after Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finish

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Michelle Dee thanked Filipinos for raising the Philippine flag with her after finishing in the Top 10 at Miss Universe...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023, first for her country
2 days ago

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023, first for her country

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The winner of Miss Universe 2023 is Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, her country's first-ever crown, earning her...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with