Nails go couture

MANILA, Philippines — It’s said that well-manicured nails can enhance a plain outfit and even serve as an accessory to complete your look. These days, there are a great variety of ways to do your nails, from acrylic to gels to press-on nails that come in different shapes and custom nail art.

Veronica Resurreccion, owner of Extraordinail Salon on Annapolis in Greenhills, recently launched her newest product, couture press-on nails. “It’s like a couture dress in that it’s made to measure according to your size,” she says. “As Asians, we have small and thin fingers. There are press-on nails that you can get online or even in department stores but they are all the same size. They do not fit perfectly. We are the first to make customized-to-fit, couture press-on nails. It does not look fake. It looks natural.”

Veronica Resurreccion and Mitch Garcia with box of accessories for press-on nails

At Extraordinail, it takes only 10 minutes to get sized. “We get the size of all your fingers. You need to come only one time. In the future, you won’t need to come back to get measured again. You can just call and we can make your press-on nails with the kind of design you want,” Resurreccion explained.

You can choose the shape: square, stiletto, ballerina, coffin or oval. Apart from hand-painted nails, Swarovski or different accessories can be added on top of your nails. You can mix and match. It’s easy to apply and easy to remove. You don’t need to go to the salon to have it removed. You can use it every day. You can wear it in the daytime at the office and remove it when you get back home to do house chores. You may be going to a costume ball and choose a bold design in bright colors, or on a regular day, you may choose simple French tips.

Mix them, match them

Resurreccion also does her own original designs. “Probably in one or two years, I will collaborate with our talented local artists. We may start with just one design and eventually do more. I want it to spark. We want it to have value, like a piece of art.”

Although not a makeup artist, Resurreccion says that she used to do makeup — airbrush makeup, in particular. So when she thought of starting a small business so she could also have time with her school-aged kids, she chose something that dealt with beauty rather than her family’s business in construction and a gas station. “I was not too fond of doing hair, but I’ve always been fond of nails,” she shares.

Heart Evangelista and Extraordinail Salon owner Veronica Resurreccion cut the ribbon at the Annapolis, Greenhills branch.

Heart Evangelista, who was at Extraordinail Salon’s ribbon cutting, said, “We hope people will be inspired. It will definitely change their day.”

Resurreccion added, “When you step out of our salon, I want people to stare and think you spent so much, even if you actually did not. This will be something you can collect, reuse and pass on to your kids. You collect signature bags and shoes. Our mission is to see our work inside your closet, too. Now you can collect couture nails as well.”