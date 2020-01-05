The 18th Philippine Tatler Ball @ Shangri-La at the Fort

Last Nov. 16, Philippine Tatler hosted its 18th annual fundraiser ball at Shangri-La at the Fort. The elegant affair, led by Philippine Tatler managing director Irene Martel Francisco, welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests.

Hosts Stephanie Zubiri and Tim Yap kept energy levels up and Atty. Mike Toledo joined them on stage for the high-octane auction.

Guests were also encouraged to make donations to this year’s beneficiary, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, to sponsor their environmental endeavors. As of this writing, P12.7 million was raised through donations and the charity auction for this worthy cause.

WWF Ambassadors (from left) Rovilson Fernandez, Marc Nelson, Nanette Medved-Po, Jesse Maxwell, Raymond Rufino, Stephanie Kienle-Gonzalez, Gigi Montinola, Myla Villanueva, Chicky Quintos, Stephanie Zubiri and Joel Palma

Society’s best were also honoured during the program as Philippine Tatler celebrated this year’s awardees. The entrepreneurial Joey and Marissa Concepcion were named Couple of The Year, while Joanna Preysler Francisco was named the Most Stylish Woman. Alice Eduardo, the Most Charitable Force, was recognized for her philanthropic endeavors, and Sofia Zobel Elizalde for her cultural contributions as Patroness of Arts & Culture. Retail magnate Ben Chan received the ultimate honor with this year’s lifetime achievement Diamond Award.