ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Seated are (from left) Myla Villanueva, Mark Hermans, Alice Eduardo, Renna Angeles and Ging Montinola. Standing are (from left) Rico Tantoco, Brendan Monaghan, Dr. Randy Francisco, Irene Martel-Francisco, Marissa Concepcion, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion and Gigi Montinola
The 18th Philippine Tatler Ball @ Shangri-La at the Fort
(The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2020 - 12:00am

Last Nov. 16, Philippine Tatler hosted its 18th annual fundraiser ball at Shangri-La at the Fort. The elegant affair, led by Philippine Tatler managing director Irene Martel Francisco, welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests.

Hosts Stephanie Zubiri and Tim Yap kept energy levels up and Atty. Mike Toledo joined them on stage for the high-octane auction.

Guests were also encouraged to make donations to this year’s beneficiary, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, to sponsor their environmental endeavors. As of this writing, P12.7 million was raised through donations and the charity auction for this worthy cause.

WWF Ambassadors (from left) Rovilson Fernandez, Marc Nelson, Nanette Medved-Po, Jesse Maxwell, Raymond Rufino, Stephanie Kienle-Gonzalez, Gigi Montinola, Myla Villanueva, Chicky Quintos, Stephanie Zubiri and Joel Palma

Society’s best were also honoured during the program as Philippine Tatler celebrated this year’s awardees. The entrepreneurial Joey and Marissa Concepcion were named Couple of The Year, while Joanna Preysler Francisco was named the Most Stylish Woman. Alice Eduardo, the Most Charitable Force, was recognized for her philanthropic endeavors, and Sofia Zobel Elizalde for her cultural contributions as Patroness of Arts & Culture. Retail magnate Ben Chan received the ultimate honor with this year’s lifetime achievement Diamond Award.

PHILIPPINE TATLER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Joey Antonio’s first solo exhibition: Across the Continents: A Travelogue Series
2 hours ago
On Nov. 21, real estate innovator and ardent traveler Jose E.B. Antonio unveiled before close family and friends a selection...
Cassandra
fb tw
7 days ago
Faaabvlous 10th anniversary launch @ Marriott Manila
7 days ago
Rupert Jacinto’s The Fab Gala was held recently at the grand ballroom of Marriott Manila.
Cassandra
fb tw
7 days ago
An Endless Love
7 days ago
Last Nov. 21, Raul “Ronnie” and Menchu Concepcion celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Cassandra
fb tw
14 days ago
Guilly Luchangco’s 80th birthday celebration
14 days ago
“I’m really, really surprised. It seems that my children planned this whole party, with the able support of my...
Cassandra
fb tw
14 days ago
Michaël Cousteau leads tribute to French composer Hector Berlioz in the Philippines
14 days ago
Last Oct. 25 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, French conductor Michaël Cousteau and the Philippine Philharmonic...
Cassandra
fb tw
21 days ago
19th Grand Wine Experience @ Marriott Hotel Manila
21 days ago
Last Nov. 15, another edition of Southeast Asia’s biggest wine event, The Grand Wine Experience, was staged at the Marriott...
Cassandra
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with