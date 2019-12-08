ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Wonderful White Christmas at Diamond Hotel
(The Philippine Star) - December 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays have officially rolled in at Diamond Hotel Philippines. At their recent annual Christmas tree lighting, attendees from all over could hardly contain their excitement in witnessing the glorious lighting of the white, whimsical, 25-foot Christmas tree at the hotel lobby. For the climactic moment of the event, guests of honor Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and his family joined Diamond Hotel’s GM Vanessa Ledesma-Suatengco at the podium for the ceremonial tree-lighting.

DIAMOND HOTEL ISKO MORENO YORME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with