Wonderful White Christmas at Diamond Hotel
(The Philippine Star) - December 8, 2019 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The holidays have officially rolled in at Diamond Hotel Philippines. At their recent annual Christmas tree lighting, attendees from all over could hardly contain their excitement in witnessing the glorious lighting of the white, whimsical, 25-foot Christmas tree at the hotel lobby. For the climactic moment of the event, guests of honor Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and his family joined Diamond Hotel’s GM Vanessa Ledesma-Suatengco at the podium for the ceremonial tree-lighting.
