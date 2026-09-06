Brewed with purpose: How ex-OFWs built a coffee community in Bukidnon

Along the central highway that cuts through this quiet agricultural town, where cornfields and rolling hills dominate the landscape, an unexpected aroma invites passersby to pause. Inside a warm, bustling space, the quiet hum of an espresso machine signals more than just a place to grab a drink.

For husband-and-wife owners Brian Marc La Omoc and Loradel Lazarito-La Omoc, TimeOut Coffee represents a homecoming, a labor of patience and a quiet culinary revolution in rural Bukidnon.

Dangcagan, a municipality of 14 barangays rooted in farming and indigenous Manobo heritage, is not traditional ground for third-wave coffee shops. Yet, TimeOut Coffee has established itself as both a local landmark and a catalyst for community growth, delivering city-standard dining while actively supporting local agriculture and social causes.

From Dubai to Dangcagan

The couple's venture draws on nearly a decade of international experience. Brian and Loradel spent eight years working in Dubai’s competitive food and beverage sector, gaining hands-on expertise in operations, kitchen management and customer relations.

In 2019, they returned to Bukidnon with a vision to bring high-quality dining to their home province.

"We wanted to offer a great experience when you dine in our café — an experience that you usually only feel when you dine in a city café," Loradel said. "We wanted to bring that kind of experience here so that people from southern Bukidnon don't have to travel far."

The transition, however, required adaptability. Returning just before global pandemic disruptions, the couple initially launched a frozen food business in 2020. Later that year, they introduced "Tara Kape," a modest street-side pop-up in their town. Operating with simple equipment like French presses, they ground fresh beans on-site to demonstrate the preparation process.

At the time, the local market was unfamiliar with specialty brews, accustomed instead to instant varieties or heavily sweetened syrups. To bridge the gap, the couple initially served dark-roasted beans to match local taste preferences before gradually introducing richer profiles.

"By showing them our process and explaining why our prices were different from others, they started to appreciate it," Loradel said. "Our way was effective."

By 2023, the couple invested in an espresso machine, officially rebranding the establishment to TimeOut Coffee — a name designed to encourage patrons to take a well-deserved break.

Community integration, local sourcing

Beyond beverage preparation, TimeOut Coffee functions as a community hub anchored in local economic development. The café sources its coffee beans through direct partnerships with local agricultural cooperatives, including the Bayanihan Millennium Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Pangantucan. The café sources ingredients for its menu offerings, ranging from braised pork meals to chicken katsu, from local farmers and markets.

The establishment also directs a portion of its revenue toward community initiatives, providing educational assistance to local students, sponsoring athletic events and offering exposure to regional artists.

"Normalize helping, even as a small business," Loradel said. "You can help in your own ways."

This community-centric approach has helped the business gain regional visibility. TimeOut Coffee recently represented the municipality at provincial events, including the annual Kaamulan Festival and participated in the national round of the Southeast Asian Green Competition.

Navigating operational challenges

Despite its commercial growth, the business faces ongoing operational hurdles common to rural micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). A primary issue is physical location: the café is currently in its fourth site along the main highway, a location slated for future relocation due to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) road-widening projects.

Navigating municipal regulatory environments and securing consistent infrastructure support remain ongoing tasks for the owners. Nevertheless, the couple relies on foundational principles gained during their early careers abroad, citing advice from former mentors like Executive Chef Bruno to maintain rigorous kitchen and service standards.

"Treat your business as how you would treat your home," Brian recalled. "Don't be afraid to take risks. Maintain consistency for your products and services. Don't settle for good. Aim for the best."

A regional destination

As word-of-mouth spreads across Bukidnon province, TimeOut Coffee continues to attract diners from adjacent municipalities, positioning itself as a destination café for the region. For Brian and Loradel, the venture remains focused on elevating rural dining expectations while maintaining strong community roots.

"Though the town is small, we are still proud as business owners," Brian said.

"The café has become a standard and a go-to place if you have visitors or want to experience good food. We try to do our best in every way so people can see that the people behind the business care about the community. It isn't just about earning. It is about giving a great experience."