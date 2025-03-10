Paolo Tantoco of Rustan's passes away at 44

MANILA, Philippines — Rustan Commercial Corp.'s Paolo Tantoco has passed away at the age of 44.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the sudden passing of our son, Paolo ‘Paowee’ Tantoco,” Paolo’s parents, Rico and Nena Tantoco, said in a statement.

“We are devastated by our loss and kindly request your prayers for Paowee and our family. We will share more details as we finalize arrangements for bringing him home to the Philippines,” they added.

A notable figure in the local retail industry, Paolo's contributions were vital in Rustan's operations.

Paolo is survived by wife Dina Arroyo. They have three children: Alana, Bela and Zach.

